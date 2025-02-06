Volkswagen drops first teaser for most affordable EV, debut in 2027

Volkswagen has dropped the first teaser of what will be its most affordable electric vehicle in the European market. Likely to be christened the Volkswagen ID.1, the upcoming concept is all set to be unveiled on March 5, 2025, and previews a production model that will be priced at about 20,000 Euros (approx ₹18 lakh) when it enters production in 2027.

Volkswagen will unveil the concept version of its entry-level EV on March 5 while the production version based on the MEB platform will arrive in Euro

Thomas Schäfer, CEO - Volkswagen, presented plans of the future of the core brand at the automaker’s headquarters in Wolfsburg. Speaking about its entry-level EV concept, Schäfer said, “An affordable, high-quality, profitable electric Volkswagen from Europe for Europe. This will be the Champions League of automobile manufacturing."

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.7 77 kWh 77 kWh 621 Km 621 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen ID.4 77 kWh 77 kWh 418 km 418 km ₹ 50 - 60 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Polo 2024 999 cc 999 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 8 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Volkswagen Tiguan 2025 1984 cc 1984 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 37 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Volkswagen Taigun 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.70 - 20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Volkswagen Virtus 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.56 - 19.41 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Volkswagen sues India to quash enormous $1.4 billion tax demand, legal filing shows

Volkswagen Entry-Level EV Concept

The upcoming entry EV will join the production version of the ID. 2all1 to drive VW’s plan as part of the new electric small car family. The production-spec Volkswagen ID 2all1 will hit European dealerships in 2026 and will have a base price of 25,000 Euros (approx. ₹22.71 lakh). Both models will be built on the modular electric drive (MEB) platform, albeit a shortened version will be used for the entry-level EV.

The teaser video promises a boxy design with rectangular headlamps that get 3D LED graphics, The LED DRLs are vertically stacked, while the closed black grille gets an illuminated VW logo. The upcoming EV is likely to sport a tall design to maximise space. Power is expected to come from a single motor setup and compact battery to meet the costs. The upcoming entry-level EV will not only carry the VW name but expect to see the same underpinnings being carried over for EVs from Skoda Auto and Seat in Europe.

The ID. 2all1 concept-based electric car along with the upcoming entry-level EV will drive Volkswagen's compact EV strategy for Europe

Volkswagen says it's already well positioned in the EV segment and has sold over 1.35 million ID-branded cars since 2019. This includes about 500,000 units of the ID.3. The automaker sold 383,100 electric vehicles in 2024.

Volkswagen EV Plans For India

There’s no word whether Volkswagen’s upcoming entry-level EV will be considered for the Indian market. Instead, the EV for India will be based on the completely different India Main Platform (IMP), derived from the China Main Platform (CMP). The India-specific platform will be extensively localised and is expected to spawn a new electric SUV towards the end of the decade.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: