Tata Harrier EV teased on social media. Will it climb to the mountain peak?

Tata EV has teased the much-awaited Harrier EV over social media just days ahead of its launch. The Tata Harrier EV is slated to launch on June 3 as the new flagship for the Indian carmaker's electric vehicle portfolio. The teaser showcases the SUV at the edge of a mountain, ready to climb to the peak. However, the mystery is not revealed yet and it is expected that the Harrier EV will be showcased, tackling the steep incline in the full advertisement will be released later. Check out the teaser below:

The upcoming Tata Harrier EV teased on social media is expected to have over 500 km range. It will launch on June 3, competing with Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

The Tata Harrier EV will utilise the company's new acti.ev plus architecture to combine performance, advanced technology, and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. While Tata has yet to release detailed specifications and features, here's what we can expect from this upcoming electric SUV.

Tata Harrier EV: Exterior

The Tata Harrier EV retains much of the design language of its diesel counterpart but includes distinct elements to signify its EV status. It features a closed front grille—a common design for EVs that improves aerodynamics. The front and rear bumpers have been subtly refreshed, taking cues from the vertical slats seen on the Tata Nexon EV.

Another noticeable change is the use of aero alloy wheels that enhance efficiency while also giving the vehicle a strong presence. The LED lights include connected daytime running lights (DRLs), and the rear lamps closely resemble those on the standard Harrier.

Tata Harrier EV: Interior and features

Although Tata hasn't officially unveiled the Harrier EV's interior, it will likely share the dashboard design with the ICE version of the Harrier. The cabin is expected to feature a black and white dual-tone colour scheme, similar to the interior aesthetics seen in the latest Nexon EV and Curvv EV models.

In terms of features, many amenities will likely carry over from the standard Harrier, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats. Premium upgrades may include dual-zone climate control and a powered tailgate. Notably, the "Summon Mode" will allow the vehicle to move forward and backwards remotely via the key fob, and a passenger screen is anticipated to be part of the setup.

Safety will also be prioritised, potentially offering around seven airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and Level 2 ADAS technologies for enhanced driving assistance.

Tata Harrier EV: Specifications

Tata Motors has confirmed that the Harrier EV will feature an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor configuration, marking the brand's inaugural all-electric SUV with this drivetrain type. While the specific battery specifications are still under wraps, it is expected to include a large battery pack capable of achieving a range exceeding 500 km on a single charge. Additionally, a more affordable variant with a single-motor, front-wheel-drive option may also be available for consumers seeking a budget-friendly alternative without sacrificing range.

Tata Harrier EV: Expected price and rivals

The Tata Harrier EV is anticipated to be priced at ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). It will face competition from upcoming electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3.

