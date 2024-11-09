Oben Rorr EZ: This electric bike gets a driver alert system at 89,999. Check out other key features

Oben Electric has launched the Rorr EZ, its latest electric motorcycle designed for urban commuting. Priced at an introductory ₹89,999, the Rorr EZ promises an easy and smooth ride for daily city travel. Here are the five highlight features of the new product:

1 Battery The Rorr EZ stands out with its patented LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology which promises 50 per cent better temperature resistance and claims double the lifespan of conventional batteries. This makes the Rorr EZ highly reliable in India’s varying climate. The Rorr EZ is available in three battery capacities including 2.6 kWh, 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh. The Rorr EZ offers riders flexibility in power and range with the top variant reaching up to 175 km (IDC) on a single charge.

2 Performance The Rorr EZ gets a top speed of 95 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The scooter gets a torque of 52 Nm which is particularly helpful in stop-and-go traffic situations. It also features fast-charging capability allowing riders to charge up to 80 per cent in just 45 minutes.

3 Design The Rorr EZ’s design aesthetic combines modern design with neo-classic touches. The bike gets a classic-looking headlamp with a body that gives Cyberpunk-type appeal. At the front of the bike the suspension is telescopic forks and the rear end gets a suspended look with the mono-shock suspension setup. The Rorr EZ will be available in four colours namely Electro Amber, Surge Cyan, Lumina Green, and Photon White.

5 Pricing and warranty The Oben Rorr EZ is priced at ₹89,999. Oben Electric is making the Rorr EZ accessible with flexible financing options starting at ₹2,200 per month on EMI. Customers can also utilise after-sales service through Oben Care which includes comprehensive warranty packages up to 5 years or 75,000 km. The manufacturer is expanding its showroom presence across India with 60 new stores planned in key cities apart from the showrooms already present in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur and Kerala.

