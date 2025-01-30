Mahindra BE 6 Pack One or Pack Three? Same EMI offer, but there’s a twist

The Mahindra BE 6 is the next big step by the Indian carmaker in its electrification journey. While the EV was launched in November 2024, the prices of the base pack one variant with the smaller battery pack of 59 kWh was announced. The BE 6 range starts at ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

The base variant of the Mahindra BE 6 has been priced at ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom, while the top of the like pack three variant has been priced at ₹

Meanwhile, in January 2025, the company announced the prices of the top spec pack three with the larger 79 kWh battery pack, priced at ₹26.70 lakh., ex-showroom. However, the company also announced that the customers will only be able to get the pack three variants initially. Interestingly, while announcing the prices of the top trim, Mahindra also announced the ‘three for me’ programme.

For the ‘three for me’ programme, Mahindra has partnered withMahindra Finance, to make these premium EVs accessible. With the programme, customers can get the BE 6 pack three with a monthly EMI of ₹39,224, which is very similar to what customers will have to pay for the base pack one variant. However there is a catch.

Also Read : Hyundai Creta Electric vs Mahindra BE 6: Iconic name or futuristic design? What's your pick

With the ‘three for me’ programme, the company had announced that The BE 6 will be available with a monthly EMI of ₹39,224, however, the customers have to pay a downpayment of up to 15.5 per cent. Meanwhile, at the end of sixth year, the customers will have to pay the balloon payment of ₹4.65 lakh.

This roughly makes the ex-showroom cost of the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three over ₹35 lakh. As per the programme, the customers will have to pay 15.5 per cent of the ex-showroom cost which is ₹26.90 lakh. This translates to ₹4.16 lakh. The plan allows the customers to pay a monthly EMI of ₹39,224 for 72 months, translating to ₹28.24 lakh. Meanwhile at the end of the six year tenure, customers will have to pay a balloon payment of ₹4.65 lakh.

Mahindra BE 6e: Feature

The Mahindra BE 6e sports a twin-screen setup, both measuring at 12.3 inch with one being the infotainment screen and the other being the instrument cluster. Interestingly, these displays are placed on the dashboard with a floating style. There's also a two-spoke steering wheel, illuminated logo, and large sunroof. A 16-speaker audio system, automatic parking function, an ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera are other amenities fitted on the SUV.

Also watch: Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet? | Features, range, performance

Mahindra BE 6e: Powertrain and battery

While the set of features and design differ between the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Just like the XEV 9e, the BE 6e will also be available with the 59 kWh battery pack initially.

Mahindra claims that the BE 6e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is not yet revealed, the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 682 km of range as tested by ARAI.

Also Read : Mahindra aims to scale up car business globally; eyes more markets with new models

The smaller battery pack is rated to produce 228 bhp while the larger 79 kWh battery pack versions produce 278 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 380 Nm.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: