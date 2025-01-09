Mahindra aims to scale up car business globally; eyes more markets with new models

Mahindra looks to scale up its passenger vehicle business globally. For this, the homegrown auto giant eyes to penetrate more international markets with new models. Besides being a major player in the Indian passenger vehicle market, Mahindra has a strong presence in the international market as well. Now, the Mumbai-based auto major is looking to scale up its automotive business globally in a phased manner. The company plans to leverage its existing distribution channels in various overseas markets in the first phase.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Executive Director and CEO for auto and farm sectors Rajesh Jejurikar said that the auto company is being big on new products like the under-development Scorpio N-based lifestyle pickup truck which was showcased to the world as Mahindra Global Pik Up and the new range of electric vehicles to enter new international markets. Speaking on this, Jejurikar told PTI that Mahindra started selling the Scorpio pick-up in markets like South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, and Chile. Now, Mahindra has a strong presence in these countries with an established distribution network. "Now these markets are enabling us to launch models like XUV 700, Scorpio N, and XUV 3XO," Jejurikar said.

The Mahindra official further stated that in the first phase of the company's global expansion plan, it aims to launch products in the existing markets where the automaker had launched vehicles in the last three or four years. The second phase will start with the introduction of the global lifestyle pick-up, which would cater to both right-hand and left-hand drive markets, he stated. "It will open up newer markets for example, the ASEAN region is a big pickup market where we today don't have a presence at all," Jejurikar said.

Mahindra Global Pik Up could enter production in 2027

Mahindra unveiled the Scorpio-based Global Pik Up truck concept in 2023, which is expected to enter production in 2027. With this model, Mahindra aims to tap into the international lifestyle pickup market. Jejurikar further said that the third leg of enhancing global play would see the electric SUVs debuting across various right-hand drive markets.

Mahindra introduced the XEV 9e and BE 6 in India recently. Before going global with these electric SUVs, Mahindra aims to consolidate the products in the home market. "And if we start getting a good response in right-hand drive markets, then we would want to go into left-hand drive markets as well with the born electric electric range," Jejurikar said.

