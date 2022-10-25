In pics: Skoda Enyaq RS iV promises a 500 km range, 180 kmph top speed
Skoda Enyaq RS iV all-electric SUV shares its powertrain with Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV will go on sale from 2023.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV runs on 20-inch aero alloy wheels, while there is 21-inch alloy wheels on offer as option.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV comes with a 0.265 Cd drag coefficiency.
Soda Enyaq RS iV gets harp looking full LED taillights at the rear of the car.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Skoda Superb
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.1 kmpl
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Skoda Karoq
1498 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.49 kmpl
₹24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.88 kmpl
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Skoda Octavia
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 15.81 kmpl
₹26.29 - 29.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Skoda New Rapid
Prices are currently unavailable
Skoda Enyaq RS iV gets a flat bottom steering wheel, a floating island touchscreen infotainment system and black fabric on seats and dashboard with green contrast stitching.
The sharp looking SUV gets a crafted and appealing look thanks to the automaker's Bohemian Crystal design philosophy.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV electric SUV is capable of running 500 km on a single charge.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV's front grille gets a total of 131 LEDs giving it a distinctive visual appearance.
First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:11 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS