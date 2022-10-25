HT Auto
In pics: Skoda Enyaq RS iV promises a 500 km range, 180 kmph top speed

Skoda Enyaq RS iV all-electric SUV shares its powertrain with Volkswagen ID.4 GTX and ID.5 GTX.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 15:11 PM
Skoda Enyaq RS iV will go on sale from 2023.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV runs on 20-inch aero alloy wheels, while there is 21-inch alloy wheels on offer as option.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV comes with a 0.265 Cd drag coefficiency.
Soda Enyaq RS iV gets harp looking full LED taillights at the rear of the car.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV gets a flat bottom steering wheel, a floating island touchscreen infotainment system and black fabric on seats and dashboard with green contrast stitching.
The sharp looking SUV gets a crafted and appealing look thanks to the automaker's Bohemian Crystal design philosophy.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV electric SUV is capable of running 500 km on a single charge.
Skoda Enyaq RS iV's front grille gets a total of 131 LEDs giving it a distinctive visual appearance.
First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 15:11 PM IST
