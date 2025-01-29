Hot and happening electric cars worth the wait in India. Check out upcoming options

The Indian electric car market has started to buzz and buzz loud. While mass-market superheroes are now either beginning to dive into the world of electric mobility or expanding existing product portfolios, a number of newer players are looking at a grand entry. So while the likes of Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai and JSW MG Motor are upping the challenge to market leader Tata Motors, newer challengers in the form of VinFast have also shown their dogged determination to create a proverbial storm.

The electric car space has not grown at the same pace as the electric two or three-wheeler segment in the country. But that has been the tale so far. The journey ahead is widely seen as one with immense potential and because EVs provide a level playing field, there are enough opportunities to create a mark. But not every EV, especially not every electric car, may be powerplayer capable of impressing the diverse needs of Indian customers. While there are several credible options in the market even today, there are many that are being lined up for blockbuster debut.

Check out some of the most impressive electric car options that are ready and raring for India.

VinFast VF 7

Vietnamese EV company VinFast has officially landed on Indian shores and announced its entry with the VF 7 at Auto Expo 2025.

VinFast has been on a global expansion path for some time now. As the first electric car maker ever to emerge from Vietnam, the company has managed to expand aggressively since its establishment in 2017. And one particular model has been at the core of this expansion - the VinFast VF 7.

The VinFast VF 7 was showcased in India at the Auto Expo 2025 earlier this month and a launch is confirmed during the festive period. But what's the big deal about this EV anyway? For starters, it has a very modern and confident stand, and design elements that are primarily highlighted by its A-wing front apron, bold character lines, flush-type door handles and an aggresive rear profile. Step inside and vegan leather seats, generous space, panoramic sunroof and a massive 15-inch infotainment screen instantly underline the luxury credentials. But what good are any of these if the range and performance is a bummer? The VF7 SUV 343 bhp and 500 Nm of torque while having a claimed range of 450 kilometres per charge.

The VF 7 will be the standout model from VinFast while the company has also confirmed it will launch the VF 6 compact SUV here too. This here is likely to be right up the priority list of aspirational mass-market buyers, complete with stellar looks and a claimed range of 400 kilometres per charge. Expect both of these electric cars to be locally assembled.

MG Cyberster

The MG Cyberster offers a single-charge range of 507 km with a 77 kWh battery pack.

If you want a sportscar that's powered purely by battery, the MG Cyberster will resonate with you. It is not just about going fast but looking solid when just standing still. Complete with its scissor doors, LED lighting elements, 20-inch alloys and fully digital triple-screen setup, the MG Cyberster is a head-turner for sure.

As for performance, the MG electric sportscar gets a 77 kWh battery pack, available with a single and dual-motor setup. The single-motor version of the MG Cyberster churns out 335 bhp peak power and 475 Nm maximum torque. The RWD model is capable of running 507 kilometres on a single charge. The dual-motor version generates 496 bhp peak power and 725 Nm maximum torque. This variant is capable of running up to 443 kilometres on a full charge. MG has already opened bookings for the Cyberster with a launch just around the corner.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is seen here at the Auto Expo 2025. (ANI)

The country's largest carmaker is all set to rush into the world of EVs and has already showcased e Vitara, its first-ever all-electric car. The e Vitara shed its covers at the Auto Expo 2025 and promises the best of Maruti Suzuki, but in an all new package.

With a range that is in excess of 500 kilometres, the all-electric SUV will eventually eneter the market with two battery pack options as well as All-Wheel Drive capability. The Maruti EV sports LED headlights with three-piece Y-shaped DRLs, blacked-out bumper with integrated fog lamps, 18 to 19 inche-alloy wheels, dual integrated cabin screens, Level-2 ADAS and more.

Interestingly, the e Vitara will be manufactured in India and sold here before anywhere else in the world. The company is also looking at exporting the model to Europe and Japan from here at a later stage.

Tata Harrier EV

The Tata Harrier EV has been revealed in the near-production guise and will possibly go on sale later this year

The wait for the Tata Harrier EV may be almost over as the Indian car manufacturer showcased the near-production version of the model at Auto Expo 2025. The production-spec Tata Harrier EV closely resembles the concept and is identical to the ICE version. The obvious changes include a revised grille and bumper, while the alloy wheels are aero-optimised to improve efficiency. In the cabin, the EV gets 12.3-inch touchscreen, touch-based panel for the HVAC controls, vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, new terrain modes, connected car tech, and more.

Hyundai Inster EV

Where offered, the Inster EV from Hyundai comes in three versions - Entry L, Top and Cross.

Hyundai has had a top-down approach when it comes to offering EVs in India. While Kona and Ioniq 5 electric cars have been playing the field for some time now, the bets are now on Creta EV. But in the times to come, there is strong indication that the Koreans could drive in the Inster EV here as well. The Inster EV is currently sold in South Korea and Japan, and offers a range of around 370 kilometers which makes it a practical option for city dwellers. And because it has a smaller footprint - dimensions similar to Venue, it can be great for congested Indian city spaces too. Of course, expect a fair degree of India-specific changes/updates on the model when it eventually is offered for grabs.

