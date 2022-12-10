HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Atto 3 Electric Suv Garners 1,500 Bookings Within A Month

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV garners 1,500 bookings within a month

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD has clocked an impressive start to its first electric SUV in India - the Atto 3. Launched a few weeks ago, the Atto 3 electric SUV has already received significant response. The Chinese EV maker has confirmed that the Atto 3 has garnered 1,500 bookings within a month of its launch in India. Priced at 34 lakh (ex-showroom), the BYD Atto 3 aims to establish itself as a premium electric SUV positioned above the likes of MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2022, 08:58 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BYD Atto 3 can generate output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and promises a range of 480 kms on a single charge.
BYD Atto 3 can generate output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and promises a range of 480 kms on a single charge.
BYD Atto 3 can generate output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and promises a range of 480 kms on a single charge.
BYD Atto 3 can generate output of 200 hp and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and promises a range of 480 kms on a single charge.

BYD has said that the delivery of the Atto 3 will start towards the end of January, after the Auto Expo in Delhi next year. The bookings were opened in October when the EV maker launched the electric SUV in India. The Atto 3 can be booked by paying a token amount of 50,000.

BYD Atto 3's electric motor produces 200 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. It can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds and there are three riding modes on offer- Eco, Normal and Sport. The electric SUV has an ARAI-claimed range of 521 kms on a single charge while the NEDC-claimed range is around 480 kms without the need to recharge.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Ekuv100 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Ekuv100
 
₹8.25 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz Eqc (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Eqc
Electric | Automatic
₹1.07 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi E-tron (HT Auto photo)
Audi E-tron
Electric | Automatic
₹99.99 Lakhs - 1.16 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra E20 Nxt
 
₹6 - 8 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

The electric SUV comes with a sharp-looking front face with Crystal LED headlights, one-piece LED face and tail strips. The SUV sits on a set of alloy wheels measuring 18-inches in size. On the inside, the Atto 3 offers a panoramic sunroof, a 12.8-inch infotainment screen that can be rotated, an 8-speaker sound system, a 360-degree parking camera among other features.

In terms of safety, the BYD Atto 3 recently secured five-star rating at the Euro NCAP crash tests. It offers seven airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Decent Control, Traction control, Auto Hold, and Tyre Pressure Monitoring system among others. It also offers Advanced Driver Aids Systems which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Front and Rear Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Brake, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Prevention, Adaptive Front Light etc.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2022, 08:58 AM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 Electric car Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Volkswagen_ID3_side
Volkswagen ID.3 facelift teaser will make you crave for more
Harley_Davidson_Nightster
Harley Davidson Nightster showcased at IBW 2022
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki Brezza updated with more features, now gets updated MID and HUD
Maruti Suzuki Brezza updated with more features, now gets updated MID and HUD
Tesla is suspending Model Y production in this major city
Tesla is suspending Model Y production in this major city
This Mercedes concept EV covers over 1,000 km on single charge
This Mercedes concept EV covers over 1,000 km on single charge
Track-only Ford GT Mk IV is an ultimate expression of power
Track-only Ford GT Mk IV is an ultimate expression of power
What drives Lionel Messi? Here's his illustrious car collection
What drives Lionel Messi? Here's his illustrious car collection

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city