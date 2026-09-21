5 electric SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Brezza

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The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of India's most popular and best-selling SUVs. Since the very beginning of its journey, when the SUV was launched in India as the Vitara Brezza, it has remained a leading revenue driver for the automaker. Despite being a highly value-for-money SUV, there are many Maruti Suzuki Brezza owners who seek an upgrade, especially to an electric SUV, considering the rapidly tightening emission norms, cost of ownership, etc.
If you are also planning to upgrade from a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, you are likely used to its commanding driving position, impressive cabin space, and reliability. Moving to an electric SUV not only gives you an advanced technology upgrade and instantaneous, silent performance, but also significantly lower running costs and eventually overall lower cost of ownership.
Here are the top five electric SUVs promising a perfect logical upgrade from a Maruti Suzuki Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, the first electric car from the automaker in India, promises the most natural transition for any Brezza owner to electric mobility. Built on a dedicated HEARTECT-e platform, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara comes offering the familiar rugged driving position. Also, it is truly an upgrade considering the premium features onboard the EV, aided by advanced technology. Additionally, it allows the owner to stay in the Maruti Suzuki ecosystem, benefiting from the vast after-sales service network. The electric SUV promises a substantial range of up to 543 km on a single charge, a Level-2 ADAS suite, and more.
Tata Curvv EV is quite an underrated electric SUV. The Curvv EV comes promising a massive style upgrade alongside the electric powertrain and premiumness. Upgrading from the boxy Maruti Suzuki Brezza to the Tata Curvv EV means getting into the coupe SUV zone, a segment dominated by the luxury brands. The striking coupe SUV silhouette and premium features make it an appealing proposition. It comes with a large 55 kWh battery pack promising highly capable highway touring, a massive 500-plus litre boot space, powered tailgates and more.
Hyundai Creta EV should be the default choice for Brezza owners seeking an upgrade to an electric SUV with pure comfort and premium features. Moving up to a mid-size SUV platform gives the Brezza owner significantly better rear-seat legroom and plush ride quality compared to the sub-compact Maruti Suzuki SUV. Available in two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh, the Creta EV promises a range between 420 km and 510 km, depending on the battery pack. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, a dual-screen dashboard, a premium vibe inside the cabin, and more.
MG Windsor EV is one of the bestselling electric SUVs in India. Within a short span after its launch, despite tough competition from Tata and Mahindra rivals, the Windsor EV has been able to create a strong footprint. If your priority is lounge-like comfort, this should be the choice. Built on a born-EV platform, the Windsor EV frees up an immense amount of cabin space, ensuring comfort on long journeys. It gets reclining rear lounge seats and a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The BaaS (Battery as-a-Service) scheme ensures affordability for customers.
Kia Syros EV comes with similar compact dimensions to the Brezza, which make it an ideal pick for an urban electric SUV. It comes loaded with next-generation, advanced technology-aided features. The Syros EV comes with the practical and upright tall-boy stance of Brezza, but gets the top-tier features. Some of its key features include a sprawling 30-inch integrated display and a 16-feature ADAS suite. Adding more to its appeal is a comfortable and highly absorbent ride quality.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.