5 electric SUVs I would buy if I was upgrading from Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Here are the top five electric SUVs promising a perfect logical upgrade from a Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of India's most popular and best-selling SUVs. Since the very beginning of its journey, when the SUV was launched in India as the Vitara Brezza, it has remained a leading revenue driver for the automaker. Despite being a highly value-for-money SUV, there are many Maruti Suzuki Brezza owners who seek an upgrade, especially to an electric SUV, considering the rapidly tightening emission norms, cost of ownership, etc.

If you are also planning to upgrade from a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, you are likely used to its commanding driving position, impressive cabin space, and reliability. Moving to an electric SUV not only gives you an advanced technology upgrade and instantaneous, silent performance, but also significantly lower running costs and eventually overall lower cost of ownership.

Here are the top five electric SUVs promising a perfect logical upgrade from a Maruti Suzuki Brezza.