4 electric MPVs I would buy for a family of 5

With the sky-high prices of petrol and diesel in India, along with rising prices of cars in the country, electric cars look to be the way forward. Despite its high initial cost of acquisition, customers have started adopting electric mobility as part of their daily lives. While fuel prices remain high, the ambiguity surrounding the ethanol percentage in the future is also something that Indian customers are thinking about while selecting EVs as their choice of vehicles. Here are four electric MPVs in India I would buy for a family of 5 people:

1 Kia Carens Clavis EV Kia Carens Clavis EV EMI starting at just ₹23,600/ month Check Eligibility The Kia Carens Clavis EV is powered by two battery packs: a 42-kWh pack and a 51.4-kWh pack, paired with a permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 132.7 bhp and 168.9 bhp, respectively. In addition to that, the Kia Carens Clavis EV boasts a peak torque of 255 Nm. The electric MPV from the house of Kia boasts a maximum range of 404 km with the 42-kWh battery pack and 490 km with the 51.4-kWh battery pack. It can seat up to 7 people, while seating 5 people is a breeze for the Carens Clavis EV, offering 645 litres of boot space with third-row seats folded. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹17.99 lakh.

2 BYD eMax 7 BYD eMAX 7 EMI starting at just ₹35,200/ month Check Eligibility The BYD eMax 7 is powered by two battery packs, much like the Kia Carens Clavis EV: a 55.4 kWh pack and a 71.8 kWh pack, paired with an AC permanent magnet synchronous motor producing 160.9 bhp and 201.1 bhp. Not only that, but the BYD eMax 7 boasts a peak torque of 310 Nm. Notably, the BYD eMax 7 gets a range of 420 km with the 55.4-kWh battery pack and 530 km with the bigger 71.8-kWh battery pack. The BYD eMax 7 can seat up to 7 people, much like the Carens Clavis EV. It can easily seat 5 people, and with the third-row seats folded, it offers a boot space of 580 litres. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹27.90 lakh.

3 VinFast VF MPV7 VinFast VF MPV 7 EMI starting at just ₹32,100/ month Check Eligibility Vietnamese automaker VinFast recently launched its electric MPV in the country, the VF MPV 7. The Vinfast VF MPV 7 is powered by a 60.13-kWh battery pack, powering a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor producing a peak power output of 201 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the company states that the VF MPV 7 boasts an ARAI-certified range of up to 517 km. Additionally, the VF MPV 7 can easily seat up to 5 people and boast a boot space of approximately 515 litres. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹24.99 lakh.

4 MG M9 MG M9 EV EMI starting at just ₹99,300/ month Check Eligibility The MG M9 is the most expensive and the most premium electric MPV currently on sale in India. The MG M9 is powered by a 90-kWh NMC battery pack, sending power to an electric motor producing a peak power output of 241.65 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The MG M9 boasts a range of up to 548 km. Additionally, the premium electric MPV offers a boot space of 945 litres with the third row seats folded, while having the potential to seat 7 people. It is one of the most luxurious MPVs in the segment under ₹1 crore, with a price tag of ₹75.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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