3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance I would buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding

The monsoon season in India is a nightmare for the roads and narrow streets, as they are prone to damage or waterlogging. The roads are often swept away completely, leaving only rubble behind, with uneven patches and gravel, making it extremely hard to drive past. In other cases, waterlogging becomes a deterrent for people enjoying long drives in the monsoon, owing to the fear of underbody damage or battery pack damage in the case of EVs. Here are 3 electric SUVs with high ground clearance to buy for bad roads and monsoon flooding:

1 Mahindra XEV 9S Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 202 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XEV 9S is the flagship SUV from the Indian automaker and boasts a ground clearance of 219 mm, making it a safe prospect to manoeuvre past Indian monsoons. The Mahindra XEV 9S is powered by three different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack, a 70-kWh battery pack, and a 79-kWh battery pack, producing 227.9 bhp, 241.3 bhp and 281.6 bhp. The electric motor produces a peak torque of 380 Nm, which is the same for all variants. The Mahindra XEV 9S boasts a range of 521 km for the 59-kWh variant, 600 km for the 70-kWh variant and 679 km for the 79-kWh variant. Moreover, it has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹19.95 lakh.

2 Tata Harrier EV Engine 65-75 kWh cc Speed 180 kmph View Offers View More Details The Tata Harrier EV is the flagship electric SUV in the Indian automaker’s electric vehicle portfolio. The Harrier EV boasts a ground clearance of 205 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.49 lakh. It is powered by two different battery packs: a 65-kWh battery pack and a 75-kWh battery pack. The former is powered by a single permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, while the latter is powered by a dual electric motor setup with an induction motor setup in the front and a permanent magnet synchronous motor in the rear. Moreover, the Tata Harrier EV boasts a range of 538 km with the 65-kWh variant and 622 km with the 75-kWh variant.

3 Mahindra XEV 9e Engine 59-79 kWh cc Speed 200 kmph View Offers View More Details The Mahindra XEV 9e is the electric SUV coupe from the stables of Mahindra. The Mahindra XEV 9e boasts a ground clearance of 207 mm and has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹21.90 lakh. The electric SUV coupe is powered by two different battery packs: a 59-kWh battery pack and a 79-kWh battery pack, producing 227.9 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, and 281.6 bhp and 380 Nm of torque, with a range of 522 km and 656 km, respectively.

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