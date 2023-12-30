DriveX, backed by Narain Karthikeyan, launches Xplor engine oil for two-wheelers

HT Auto
DriveX is a pre-owned two-wheeler retailer and has now ventured into the engine oil market with its first product Xplor.
The DriveX Xplor engine oil for two-wheelers is available in two variants - 10W30 and 20W40 semi-synthetic in 900 ml and 1.0-litre pack sizes
Bengaluru-based pre-owned two-wheeler platform, DriveX has expanded its presence in the engine oil segment and has launched the DriveX Xplor engine oil for two-wheelers. The company is backed by India’s first Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan, and promises to bring a more organised buying experience when it comes to used two-wheelers. The DriveX Xplor is a specialised-grade engine oil for two-wheelers and promises to optimise engine protection and performance.

DriveX says the Xplor engine oil has been designed to prioritise engine longevity and improve performance. The semi-synthetic oil is suitable for BS4 and BS6 engines. The Xplor is available in two variants - 10W30 and 20W40 semi-synthetic in 900 ml and 1.0-litre pack sizes.

Also Read : TVS buys stake in DriveX, owned by Narain Karthikeyan.

Speaking about the launch of the new engine oil, Narain Karthikeyan - Founder and Executive Director - DriveX, said, “We are proud to launch DriveX Xplor engine oil, which not only strengthens our commitment to enhancing the ownership experience of pre-owned two-wheelers but also provides our valued customers with a comprehensive solution to enhance longevity, durability, and performance, especially for matured engines. We have been constantly innovating to completely transform the pre-owned vehicle market and this launch brings us one step closer to our goal of instigating a positive shift in behaviour, benefiting our dealers and end-users. It also aims at improving engine protection and optimising performance for pre-owned two-wheelers, completely revolutionizing the market."

DriveX will be retailing the Xplore two-wheeler engine oil via its dealers while we expect it to be available with other distributors in due course. The engine oil market largely sees established oil marketing companies operating in it, right from Indian Oil, Shell, Hindustan Petroleum, Castrol and more. DriveX will have a tall task to build its market share in the highly competitive segment.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2023, 17:12 PM IST
