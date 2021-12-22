What impressed Anand Mahindra to offer this blacksmith a brand new Bolero?

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra is a generous man when it comes to acknowledging and appreciating someone for his or her achievement or hard work. Several times, he presented people Mahindra cars as a token of appreciation. The latest on the list is Dattatraya Lohar, a blacksmith from Maharashtra's Devrashtre village.

(Also Read: Watch: Brazilian girl has birthday on tractor. Anand Mahindra shares video)

Lohar built a small four-wheeler using scrap metals to demonstrate how a vehicle works. The vehicle he built looks crude but comes borrowing the design of the famous Jeep, which inspired Mahindra to build its Thar SUV. The car looks like a miniature Jeep with bare minimum functionality. Lohar even uses this vehicle for ferrying passengers.

The vehicle has been made with an investment of ₹60,000. It comes with a kick-start mechanism, which is seen on two-wheelers. The left-hand drive vehicle has been built with old and abandoned car parts, as the man said.

A 45-second video showing the man's innovation grabbed the attention of Anand Mahindra, who was so impressed with the innovative project that he offered a Mahindra Bolero to the man. Anand Mahindra even tweeted the video from his own social account.

“This clearly doesn't meet with any of the regulations but I will never cease to admire the ingenuity and 'more with less' capabilities of our people. And their passion for mobility-not to mention the familiar front grille," wrote Mahindra in his tweet.

Anand Mahindra also said that as the vehicle doesn't comply with the regulations, the local authorities will stop it from plying on the roads. But to reward the man for his innovative creation, the Mahindra group chairman would personally offer him a Bolero in exchange. He also said that the vehicle will be put on display at Mahindra Research Valley as an inspiration to others.