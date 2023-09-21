This Mahindra Bolero Neo-based ambulance offers quick emergency response

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance is priced at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
At the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), it is priced at ₹12.31 lakh
The Type B ambulance from Mahindra has been built on a longer version of the Bolero Neo platform
It makes use of the company's Gen-3 chassis, offering more strength and space
It sources power from a 2.2-litre mHawk engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox
The ambulance comes equipped with a single-person operable stretcher mechanism
It gets a washbasin assembly and has provision for an oxygen cylinder
There is a public address system for clear communication during emergencies
It gets an air-conditioned cabin with a D+4 seating capacity