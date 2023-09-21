This Mahindra Bolero Neo-based ambulance offers quick emergency response

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 21, 2023

Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance is priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

At the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), it is priced at 12.31 lakh

The Type B ambulance from Mahindra has been built on a longer version of the Bolero Neo platform

It makes use of the company's Gen-3 chassis, offering more strength and space 

 Check product page

It sources power from a 2.2-litre mHawk engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox

The ambulance comes equipped with a single-person operable stretcher mechanism

 It gets a washbasin assembly and has provision for an oxygen cylinder

There is a public address system for clear communication during emergencies

It gets an air-conditioned cabin with a D+4 seating capacity
For detailed report...
Click Here