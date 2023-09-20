HT Auto
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance launched, promises rapid emergency response

Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday launched a Type B ambulance based on the Bolero Neo SUV, called the Bolero Neo+ ambulance. It is priced at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the pricing for the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is 12.31 lakh. The ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 12:52 PM
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance
The Mahindra Bolero Neo+ ambulance complies with the AIS:125 (Part 1) norms that govern the Type B ambulance segment in the country.
Mahindra Bolero Neo+ Ambulance
With the new Bolero Neo-based ambulance, the OEM aims to cater to the diverse needs of the growing patient transportation sector in big cities, towns and upcountry locations. The ambulance has been built on a longer version of the Bolero Neo platform and its Gen-3 chassis, offering more strength and space while power is sourced from a 2.2-litre mHawk engine, for smooth transportation and rapid emergency response across different terrains.

The engine comes paired with a six-speed gearbox in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, delivering a power output of 120 HP and peak torque of 280 Nm. Despite having a longer wheelbase, the ambulance is touted to be drivable enough to easily navigate through peak city traffic. Further, a high ground clearance makes it a suitable product for upcountry conditions as well.

The Bolero Neo+ ambulance comes equipped with a host of medical equipment and features to improve patient care and transport efficiency. These include a single-person operable stretcher mechanism, provision for an oxygen cylinder, a washbasin assembly and a public address system for clear communication during emergencies. The ambulance gets an air-conditioned cabin with a D+4 seating capacity.

Bolero-badged SUVs have long been used in government sectors that serve the general public such as Police, Army and Paramilitary forces, government departments engaged in firefighting, forestry, irrigation and public works. “The Bolero Neo+ Ambulance, with its versatile performance, continues this legacy by expanding accessibility to healthcare services," said Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO - Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra.

