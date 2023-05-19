Why Mahindra Bolero SUV is so popular?

Mahindra Bolero is one of the oldest and a very popular SUV in the Indian market.
It is known for its reliabilty and ability of taking a beating
The interior is quite basic but comes with essential features such as AC, infotainment system and power steering
It is a proper SUV because it is based on ladder-frame chassis and is rear-wheel drive
Mahindra offers Bolero in three variants. There is B4, B6 and B6(O)
Bolero is quite practical too. It can seat up to seven people.
Powering the Bolero is a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 75 Ps and 210 Nm
The engine is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer.
Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs ₹9.78 lakh and ₹10.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).