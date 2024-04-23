Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition launched in India: Key highlights

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Fortuner Leader Edition SUV in India. The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition comes with a distinctive design and additional features that set it apart from the standard variant of the SUV. Despite being in a highly competitive segment, the Toyota Fortuner SUV has been able to hold its grip in the Indian passenger vehicle market for a long time and now with this new special edition, the Japanese car manufacturer aims to ramp up its appeal and sales numbers further.
Here are the key highlights of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition.
The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition comes featuring a dual-tone exterior with all-black alloy wheels. It offers front and rear bumper spoilers that will be installed at the dealer's end, said the OEM. However, despite being accessories with the sporty kits, the SUV's overall silhouette remains the same as the standard version of the full-grown SUV. The Fortuner Leader Edition is available in three new exterior dual-tone colours, which are Super White and Black, Platinum Pearl White and Black, Silver Metallic and Black.
The interior of the Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition SUV comes boasting dual-tone seats that make it distinctive compared to the standard variant of the car. Besides that, it also gets additional features such as auto-folding ORVMs, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a wireless charger for smart handheld devices etc.
On the powertrain front, the newly introduced special edition of the Toyota Fortuner SUV draws power from a 2.8-litre diesel engine that is available with choices of a six-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. The engine churns out 201 bhp peak power and 420 Nm of maximum torque in the manual variant, while the automatic variant pumps out 500 Nm of torque output. The SUV doesn't come with a 4x4 drivetrain but gets a 4x2 configuration.