Thinking of the Honda Elevate Black Edition? Here's what make it special

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM
The Honda Elevate Black Edition models have started reaching dealerships across India. They are based on the top ZX trim of the SUV with additional co
Honda Elevate Black Edition
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features included with the standard model such as ADAS, sunroof and more.
The Honda Elevate Black Edition is based on the top variant of the SUV and offers all features included with the standard model such as ADAS, sunroof and more.

The Honda Elevate Black Edition variants have been recently launched in the Indian markets, and the models have just started reaching dealerships across the country. The Elevate Black Edition starts at 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom) and is based on the SUV's top-spec ZX trim. The Elevate Signature Black Edition is positioned as the costliest variant of the SUV, priced at 16.93 lakh (ex-showroom). If you are interested in getting your hands on one of the new special edition models, here are the key highlights that you need to be aware of:

1 Honda Elevate Black Edition: Exterior design

The Honda Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition include cosmetic upgrades that set them apart from the standard models. The most noticeable change is the adoption of a sleek all-black exterior colour scheme. The Elevate also gets cosmetic upgrades such as black alloy wheels and nuts, chrome accents on the top grille, and a silver finish on the front and rear skid plates, as well as the door and roof rails. Both the Black Edition and Signature Black Edition include badges on the front and rear fenders.

2 Honda Elevate Black Edition: Interior changes

The new variants bring changes to the cabin in the form of a new all-black motif. The carmaker is offering black leatherette seats with black stitching, black door pads and armrests covered in PVC, and an all-black dashboard to complement its Black Edition badging. The Signature Black Edition also features rhythmic seven-colour ambient lighting.

3 Honda Elevate Black Edition: Features

The Elevate Black Edition will not include any new features beyond those that are already present. It will retain its current feature list, which includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a seven-inch semi-digital instrument console, wireless charging, and a sunroof, among other features. In terms of safety, it will include an ADAS suite of tech, six airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Hold Assist, and a range of additional features.

4 Honda Elevate Black Edition: Engine and specifications

The Honda Elevate Black Edition models are powered by the same engine and transmission options that are available with the standard variants. Under the hood, the SUV is fitted with a 1.5-litre i-VTEC DOHC unit that can be mated to either a six-speed gearbox or a CVT. This inline four-cylinder engine makes 88 bhp and 145 Nm of torque.

5 Honda Elevate Black Edition: Pricing and availability

The Honda Elevate Black Edition with the manual gearbox costs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom), while the CVT variant costs 16.73 lakh (ex-showroom). The Signature Black Edition costs approximately 20,000 more than the Black Edition in both manual and CVT models.

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2025, 09:54 AM IST

