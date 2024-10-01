Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Which CNG SUV is best for you

The compact SUV segment along with CNG in India is quickly gaining traction. With Tata Motors introducing the Nexon iCNG lately and Maruti Suzuki offering the Fronx S-CNG for a while now, buyers now know that great features can also be had with fuel efficient cars. The Tata Nexon offers great features whereas the Maruti Suzuki Fronx comes at a more affordable price tag.

Let's take a quick dive into the detailed comparison of their specifications, features and pricing.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Dimensions

In terms of ground clearance, the Tata Nexon iCNG is lifted 209 mm off the ground whereas the Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG gets a 190 mm clearance. The Nexon iCNG has a slight edge in terms of ground clearance, making it more practical, especially for varied road conditions.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Powertrain

The Tata Nexon iCNG is powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine which produces 87 bhp in petrol mode and about 72 bhp in CNG mode. It offers 170 Nm of torque in petrol mode and 140 Nm in CNG mode. The Revotron engine is mated with a 6-speed manual transmission.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG also comes with a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine. This unit makes 88 bhp on when running on petrol and 76 bhp in CNG mode. The torque on offer is is 113 Nm in petrol mode and 98 Nm in CNG mode. This unit comes with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Fuel efficiency

The fuel efficiency of the Fronx S-CNG stands at a claimed 28 km/kg, while the Nexon iCNG gets a claimed efficiency of 24 km/kg. The Japanese wins in this segment over the India-made SUV.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Features

The Tata Nexon iCNG comes equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. It also offers 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), hill assist, sunroof, LED headlamps, cruise control, ventilated seats, climate control, 360 camera and many more features.

The Fronx CNG, on the other hand, features a smaller 7-inch touchscreen system with similar connectivity options but has only 2 airbags and lacks features like a sunroof and cruise control. The other features on offer include ESP, hill hold assist, reverse parking sensors, electronic ORVMs, keyless entry, automatic climate control and more.

Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx S-CNG: Price

The Tata Nexon iCNG starts at ₹8.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), whereas the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is more affordable, starting at ₹8.46 lakhs (ex-showroom). The Fronx S-CNG comes at a more affordable starting price whereas the Nexon iCNG comes at a higher price but with added features.

