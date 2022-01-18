Tata Motors to launch its CNG range tomorrow: Details here

HT Auto
Tata Motors' upcoming CNG cars are unlikely to receive any cosmetic updates, but only mechanical fitment.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 09:26 AM
Tata Motors is likely to launch a CNG version of its hatchback Tiago tomorrow.
Tata Motors is all set to launch its CNG range of cars tomorrow in India. The automaker is expected to introduce e CNG variants of its Tiago and Tigor. With this, Tata Motors will join rivals like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai in terms of offering CNG variants of petrol cars.

(Also Read: Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG)

The Tata CNG cars are unlikely to receive any cosmetic updates, but only mechanical fitment. The upcoming CNG cars from the homegrown brand will come with factory-fitted CNG kits that will allow these passenger vehicles to run on both petrol and CNG. Only the cars would carry CNG badging to make them distinctive compared to the standard variants.

The Tata Tiago and Tigor CNG variants are likely to come carrying the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that works under the hood of the standard variants. The engine would be paired with the same five-speed manual gearbox. This engine in the standard Tiago and Tigor churns out 85 bhp of power and 113 Nm of torque. However, in the CNG variants, they might belt out slightly reduced power output.

Among the rivals, Maruti Suzuki sells its popular cars such as Alto, WagonR, Celerio with factory-fitted CNG kits. Hyundai too sells the Santro with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Tata Motors' entry in the CNG segment is expected to boost the sales of CNG cars in India.

CNG is considered a greener fuel compared to petrol and diesel. Also, CNG is much cheaper and more fuel-efficient compared to petrol and diesel. The recent price surge for petrol and diesel has helped in increasing demand for CNG across India.

The Indian government too has been pushing the use of CNG as an alternative fuel solution against petrol and diesel in an attempt to reduce vehicular emission. This has propelled automakers to focus more on launching factory-fitted CNG cars.

 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors CNG Tata Tiago Tata Tigor
