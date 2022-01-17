HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG

Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG

Maruti Suzuki Celerio gets power from a 1.0-litre dual-jet dual VVT K-Series engine paired with a 60-litre capacity CNG tank.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jan 2022, 04:04 PM
Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a spirited drive experience.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a spirited drive experience.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the CNG version of the updated Celerio that was introduced in India in November of last year with a slew of updates. Touted as the most fuel-efficient petrol car in the Indian market at present, Maruti Celerio is now looking at wooing buyers where CNG is readily available.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.65 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kwid
799 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.07 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.67 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also Read: Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader)

Maruti claims that it has witnessed a 22 per cent CAGR growth in its CNG vehicle sales over the past five years. “Maruti Suzuki has been a pioneer in the country to offer factory-fitted CNG cars. We have the largest portfolio of eight green models on the road and have sold around 9,50,000 S-CNG vehicles," said Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director for Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki. "The launch of All-New Celerio S-CNG will take us a step closer to our ambition of spearheading the mass adoption of green vehicles in India."

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG specifications:

The CNG variant of this popular hatchback comes with the same design and features as the petrol model. The only change is the company fitted CNG tank to the car. It gets power from a 1.0-litre dual-jet dual VVT K-Series engine that is paired with a 60-litre capacity CNG tank. Maruti says the Celerio CNG has a certified mileage of 35.60 kms per kilo.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG technical specifications:

Celerio CNG offers 82.1 Nm of torque which is slightly lower than the 89 Nm on offer in the petrol-only variant. Power is also slightly less at 56 Nm vis-a-vis 64 hp. But where the Celerio CNG makes perfect sense is with its lower running cost. While in petrol-only option, the mileage is an impressive 26.68 kmpl, the CNG variant delivers 35.60 kms to each kilo.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio dimensions (in mm) 
  
Length3695
Height1555
Width1655
Wheelbase2435

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG price and rivals:

Celerio CNG has been priced at 6.58 lakh (ex showroom). It will compete against the likes of Santro while also fighting off the soon-to-be-launched Tiago CNG from Tata Motors.

Maruti further informs that it has received over 25,000 bookings for the new Celerio in two months since the car was launched in India.

First Published Date: 17 Jan 2022, 03:28 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Celerio Maruti Celerio Celerio CNG
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

After BMW, Hyundai and Genesis to be compatible with Apple car keys
After BMW, Hyundai and Genesis to be compatible with Apple car keys
BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers
BMW R 18 M, R 18 Aurora revealed in partnership with Italian customizers
Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG
Maruti Celero, India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, now launched with CNG
In pics: Tata Safari Dark Edition launched with all-black paint theme
In pics: Tata Safari Dark Edition launched with all-black paint theme
Renault's global sales decline for third consecutive time in 2021
Renault's global sales decline for third consecutive time in 2021

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city