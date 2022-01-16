Passenger vehicle export rises by 46% for April-Dec with Maruti Suzuki as leader

HT Auto
Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data showed that the country's export of passenger vehicles noted a growth of 46 per cent in the nine months of the current fiscal year.Maruti Suzuki India is leading the segment with around 1.68 lakh units.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jan 2022, 02:00 PM
File photo used for representational purpose only.
India registered an increase in its passenger vehicle exports. It stood at 46 per cent in the nine months of the current fiscal year with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) becoming the leader in the segment. The auto major noted dispatches of around 1.68 lakh units, according to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), reported PTI.

MSI's top passenger vehicle export markets include Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring regions. The top five export models of the company comprise Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.

The total number of passenger vehicle export stood at 4,24,037 units in April-December 2021-22 as compared with 2,91,170 units in the same period of 2020. Passenger car shipments observed 45 per cent growth at 2,75,728 units while utility vehicle exports increased by 47 per cent at 1,46,688 units during the period under review, revealed SIAM's data.

(Also read | Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry)

Export of vans also nearly doubled to 1,621 units in April-December 2021-22 compared to the 877 units in the same period in the last fiscal year. Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the segment during the period, followed by Hyundai Motor India and Kia India at the second and third positions, respectively.

MSI Executive Director (Corporate Affairs) Rahul Bharti said in the report that two years ago, the company aimed to push its numbers in exports. “Our ambition was also inspired by a two-pronged strategy of the Commerce & Industry Ministry to deepen localisation and multiply exports as part of the overall Make in India vision. With the strong support of our parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, we worked on all fronts – expanding the export product portfolio, reaching out to more geographies/markets and expanding distributor network," he added.

MSI exported 1,67,964 PVs in the period under review, almost triple as compared with 59,821 units in the same period of the previous fiscal year. With this, during April-December 2021-22, the automaker was able to export 1,69,922 vehicles (PV plus LCV), the highest ever in a nine-month period, Bharti stated. “Not only this, in the calendar year 2021, Maruti Suzuki exported 2,05,450 vehicles, the highest ever in a calendar year," Bharti added further.

(Also read | Passenger vehicle industry growth forecast downgraded to 8-11% for FY22: ICRA)

Hyundai Motor India export numbers stood at 1,00,059 units during April-December 2021-22, that is an increase of 35 per cent from the year-ago period while Kia India exported 34,341 units across global markets in the period under review as compared with 28,538 units in the last fiscal year. Volkswagen India sent 29,796 units in the April-December period worldwide.

 

First Published Date: 16 Jan 2022, 02:00 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Dzire Maruti Suzuki Swift Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Maruti Suzuki Brezza Hyundai Motor India Kia India Volkswagen India
