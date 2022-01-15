HT Auto
Home Auto News Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry

Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has warned automakers that the ongoing semiconductor shortage may continue to disrupt production this year as well.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2022, 02:40 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)
File photo used for representational purpose. (Bloomberg)

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has warned that the semiconductor shortage will continue to disturb production even as vehicle sales for 2021 made a recovery.

Kenichi Ayukawa, President of the association told Bloomberg that one can expect the shortage to continue as it will take a long time for new investments to take place in the semiconductor sector.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Ayukawa added, “For the sustainable growth of the industry, there is a need for both demand improvement and easing of supply chain challenges."

(Also read | Lamborghini India aims to remain consistent in terms of sales for 2022)

Ayukawa, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, noted that the semiconductor shortage has affected supplies of components such as engine control units and vehicle information systems. Therefore, an increase in the cost of raw materials has pushed automakers to increase product prices. He also added that due to this, entry-level vehicles have become expensive due to the “steep" increase in steel prices, and stricter emission and safety regulations.

Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike on Saturday where it said that the company is increasing the prices of its vehicles by 4.3 per cent with immediate effect. The prices have been increased across the portfolio in the range of 0.1 per cent to 4.3 per cent. The company attributed the hike to reasons such as an increase in the cost of essential commodities example steel, aluminium, copper, plastic and precious metals. Last month, a Reuters report stated that production at automaker's two facilities in Haryana and in Gujarat was to remain affected with production being at 80 per cent to 85 per cent of normal production.

(Also read | Honda Cars India registers 26 per cent jump in wholesales in 2021

The association also informed that India's total vehicle sales rose by 6 per cent that is to 18.5 million units last year, Bloomberg reported. Sales of passenger cars including cars and SUVs grew by 27 per cent to 3.1 million in 2021. Sales of two-wheelers also saw an increase to 14.5 million last year from 14.3 million in 2020.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2022, 02:40 PM IST
TAGS: Semiconductor shortage Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Auto sales car sales
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry
Sales recover in Indian auto market but chip crisis may continue to be a worry
2023 Volkswagen Amarok teased again, showing off its off-road capabilities
2023 Volkswagen Amarok teased again, showing off its off-road capabilities
Snap while driving? UK motorists face hefty penalty for using phones on the move
Snap while driving? UK motorists face hefty penalty for using phones on the move
Did Covid-19 help Rolls-Royce register record growth? CEO suggests so
Did Covid-19 help Rolls-Royce register record growth? CEO suggests so
Elon Musk gets offer from this Indian state to set up Tesla facility
Elon Musk gets offer from this Indian state to set up Tesla facility

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city