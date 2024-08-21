Skoda announces name of its upcoming Brezza, Nexon rival SUV

Skoda Kylaq will be launched as a sub-compact SUV and will share the same platform used for Kushaq.Kylaq will be the first SUV in the sub-four metre s

Skoda Auto has officially finalised the name of its upcoming sub-compact SUV for India. The carmaker released the third teaser image of the SUV while announcing the name of the car today (August 21). The Czech auto giant had sought suggestions on the possible name for the SUV through its social media platforms. After nearly three months and thousands of entries, Skoda had shortlisted around 10 names. It finally picked Kylaq as the name of the SUV which the carmaker had suggested earlier.