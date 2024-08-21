Copyright © HT Media Limited
Skoda announces name of its upcoming Brezza, Nexon rival SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM
Skoda Auto has officially announced the name of its upcoming SUV which will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Tata Nexon among others. The sub-compact SUV, based on the Kushaq, will be called Kylaq.

Skoda Auto has officially finalised the name of its upcoming sub-compact SUV for India. The carmaker released the third teaser image of the SUV while announcing the name of the car today (August 21). The Czech auto giant had sought suggestions on the possible name for the SUV through its social media platforms. After nearly three months and thousands of entries, Skoda had shortlisted around 10 names. It finally picked Kylaq as the name of the SUV which the carmaker had suggested earlier.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 12:15 PM IST
