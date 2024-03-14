Copyright © HT Media Limited
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Crosses 10,000 Customers. These Cars Are Most Popular

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe crosses 10,000 customers. These cars are most popular

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 14 Mar 2024, 17:53 PM
  • Over 50 per cent or about 5,000 of Maruti Suzuki Subscribe customers were added in the current financial year.
Maruti Suzuki's car leasing program, Subscribe, has achieved a new milestone as it hit 10,000 new car subscription sales. The automaker introduced the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program in July 2020, bringing a more accessible way to lease cars at attractive monthly payments. The subscription program is in addition to the traditional retail sales channels offered by the automaker.

Maruti Suzuki revealed that a significant chunk of Subscribe customers are based out of major metros with its presence in over 25 cities. Moreover, over 50 per cent or about 5,000 customers were added in the current financial year itself. The carmaker also revealed that its premium cars including the Brezza, Baleno, Grand Vitara and Ertiga are among the most popular models accounting for over 53 per cent of the total subscriptions.

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga are the most popular subscription options

The Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program allows customers to select the ownership period based on their requirements. This could vary from a minimum of 12 months to four years. The company offers rental prices according to the tenure. The monthly payments include the car's cost, insurance, maintenance and more, thereby ensuring a seamless ownership experience.

Commenting on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales - Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its introduction, the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program has steadily been gaining acceptance among Indian buyers who prefer flexible buying and ownership experience. The vehicle subscription model is gradually gaining momentum in the country, and most of our customers are based out of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore. Interestingly, over 50 per cent of the total Maruti Suzuki Subscribe customers have been added in the current financial year."

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe is offered through five partners in the country and registered a 44 per cent growth in FY2023-24 year-to-date (YTD) over FY2023 YTD. The automaker also revealed that 65 per cent of the subscriptions were for 3-4 years, as customers are looking for more flexible vehicle ownership options.

First Published Date: 14 Mar 2024, 17:53 PM IST
TAGS: Baleno Brezza car leasing Maruti Suzuki car leasing Maruti Suzuki Cars Maruti Suzuki Subscribe Maruti Suzuki
