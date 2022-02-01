Maruti Suzuki car sales drop slightly to 154,379 units in January 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Tuesday has announced that it sold a total of 154,379 units in January 2022, down from the car brand's January 2021 sales record of 160,752. The automaker claims that this slight drop in sales is due to the supply chain crisis, especially the microchip shortage that has hit the industry.

The total sales of Maruti Suzuki last month include domestic sales of 132,461 units, 3,981 units sales to other OEMs and exports of 17,937 units. The automaker also claims that its cumulative sales during April-January of this financial year were 1,318,202 units, up from 1,126,378 units registered in the corresponding period of last financial year.

Maruti Suzuki sold 128,924 units of passenger cars in the domestic market last month, down from 139,002 units recorded in the same month a year ago. However, its export numbers shot up to 17,937 units in January this year from 12,445 units registered in the same month of 2021.

Besides selling cars in the domestic market and shipping to overseas markets, Maruti Suzuki India Limited also sells its Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motors under the global partnership between Suzuki and Toyota. These two cars are rebadged and sold by TKM as Glanza and Urban Cruiser respectively. Maruti Suzuki's sales to other OEMs also witnessed a dip in January this year. The automaker sold 3,981 units of Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota last month, as compared to 5,703 units sold in the same month a year ago.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki has started receiving bookings for the new Baleno that is set to launch this month. The automaker has also started production of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno at its Gujarat plant.

