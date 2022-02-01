HT Auto
Kushaq on pole for Skoda with three-fold rise in January sales

Skoda Auto India is now looking forward to the upcoming launch of mid-size Slavia sedan which is set to hit the Indian roads in March.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 10:18 AM
Skoda Kushaq proved to be a volume driver for the company, helping increase the sales figures for January. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
Skoda Auto India has reported a three-fold increment in its sales figure in January by recording a 200% rise with 3,009 units sold lats month as compared to 1,004 units sold in January of 2021. The achievement comes after the carmaker recorded a triple digit sales growth last year as well along with rapid expansion of its dealer networks and customer touch points.

The automaker informed that Kushaq SUV proved to be a volume driver, helping increase the sales figures. “The continuous growth in our sales volumes is a great statement for our entire team and reflects the confidence our customers have in us," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

He added that the company is now looking forward the upcoming launch of the Slavia sedan which is set to hit the Indian roads in March. The premium mid-size sedan is based on the carmaker's made-for-India MQB-A0-IN platform. The first product from the company based on this platform is the Kushaq SUV, a model which has proved to significant to the company's growing orderbook here. “(Slavia, along) with Kushaq will drive our volumes going forward," Hollis added.

Skoda Auto India began the year 2022 in India with the launch of its Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Bought in via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, the SUV made a comeback in the country two years after it was withdrawn due to BS 6 norms.

The first batch of the 2022 Kodiaq SUV got sold out in the country within 24 hours of the launch. The premium SUV comes in three trim levels and all of them are powered by the new and powerful TSI engines. This is the same unit that powers other Skoda models like the Octavia and Superb. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

 

 

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 10:16 AM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto India Skoda Kushaq Kushaq Slavia Skoda Slavia Skoda Kodiaq
