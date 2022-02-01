HT Auto
Home Cars Tata Motors clocks highest sales of passenger vehicles ever in January

Tata Motors clocks highest sales of passenger vehicles ever in January

Tata Motors announced that it sold a total 72,485 units of vehicles in India last month, up from 57,649 units sold in January last month.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 02:11 PM
Tata Motors clocks 26% rise in sales in January, but down from December highs when it became the second largest carmaker in India.
Tata Motors clocks 26% rise in sales in January, but down from December highs when it became the second largest carmaker in India.

Tata Motors, which replaced Hyundai Motor to become India's second largest carmaker in December last year, has clocked another sharp rise in sales in January. The carmaker announced that it has registered a rise of 26 percent in domestic vehicle sales last month.

Tata Motors sold 72,485 units of vehicles in India in the first month of this year, up from 57,649 units sold in January last month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Tigor (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Tiago Nrg (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Nrg
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.57 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

However, the rise is much higher when it comes to the passenger vehicle segment. Tata Motors has clocked more than 50 percent hike in sales in this segment in January this year. This is the highest ever sales figures for Tata Motors in the passenger vehicle segment.

Tata Motors sold 40,777 units of passenger vehicle last month, up from 26,978 units sold during the same month last year, and 35,299 units sold in December last year.

(Also read | Nissan sales | MG Motor sales | Skoda sales | Bajaj Auto sales

Maruti Suzuki sales)

In the electric vehicle segment, Tata Motors continues to surge ahead of other players in the country. With 2,892 units of electric cars sold last month, which include Tata Nexon EV and Tata Tigor EV, the carmaker has clocked a staggering 463 percent year-on-year growth. In December last year, Tata sold 2,255 units of electric vehicles.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle segment has also seen marginal growth in terms of sales. Tata sold 35,268 units of commercial vehicles last moth, compared to 32,816 units sold in January last year.

Tata Motors sells six passenger vehicle models in India, which include hatchbacks like Tiago and Altroz, Tigor sub-compact sedan, Nexon, Harrier and Safari SUVs. Besides the regular ICE models, Tata also offers Nexon and Tigor in electric avatars.

 

Tata Motors recently launched its first range of CNG cars. The carmaker launched the iCNG versions of its Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedan earlier this month. Tata Motors hopes the two models will further consolidate its sales numbers and its position as the second largest carmaker in India in near future.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 11:52 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Tata Nexon Nexon Tata Safari Safari Tata Altroz Altroz Tata Tigor Tigor Tata Tiago Tiago Tata Harrier Harrier
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
Budget 2022: EV battery swapping policy big booster, reacts industry
Budget 2022: EV battery swapping policy big booster, reacts industry

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city