HT Auto
Home News Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales

Seltos highest contributor as Kia India registers 1.4% growth in January sales

In its 30 months of sales operation in the country, Kia has managed to sell close to 3.9 lakh units.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Feb 2022, 04:34 PM
Kia Seltos grabbed a place among the top ten best-selling cars of the month of January.
Kia Seltos grabbed a place among the top ten best-selling cars of the month of January.

Kia India has registered a 1.4% year-on-year growth in its total sales in January over the same period last year. The company sold 19,319 units last month, solidifying its position as one of the country's top five selling carmakers. Kia Seltos was the highest contributor to the sales figure with 11,483 units, grabbing a place among the top ten best-selling cars of the month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In its 30 months of sales operation in the country, Kia has managed to sell close to 3.9 lakh units. The company anticipates that the supply chain constraint will continue until early 2022, but it hopes to tackle the situation with careful planning and market estimation, thus keeping production stable to meet the current market trends. However, the automaker expects that the semiconductor crisis will start showing signs of recovery in the second quarter.

(Also read | Kia Carens first-drive review: Sporty in parts, sober at large)

Kia is now gearing up to launch its fourth product in the country, after Seltos, Sonet and Carnival. The Korean carmaker recently rolled out the first unit of the three-row vehicle from its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle was booked by nearly eight thousand customers in the first 24 hours since the reservation window was opened. “The month of January has been truly overwhelming for us, with our newest offering Kia Carens, receiving a record response," said Hardeep Brar, VP and Head of Sales & Marketing, Kia India.

Carens is an India-specific model which was first showcased to the world in December and will compete in the sub Rs20 lakh, three-row vehicle market with Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700 as its main rivals. “We are confident that introduction of our three-row recreational vehicle the Kia Carens will strengthen our position in the Indian automotive industry," Brar added.

First Published Date: 01 Feb 2022, 04:34 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India Kia Seltos Kia Carens
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Hyundai Motor sales dip by 11% in January as chip crisis continues
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
Honda Cars India reports 3% dip in January sales amid Covid third wave
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno promises revised design, launch soon: Key details here
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
TVS Motor Company sales drop to 266,788 units in January 2022
Budget 2022: EV battery swapping policy big booster, reacts industry
Budget 2022: EV battery swapping policy big booster, reacts industry

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city