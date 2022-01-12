2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV sold out within 24 hours of launch

2022 Skoda Kodiaq also received changes besides the engine. As far as design is concerned, the new Kodiaq facelift comes with a redesigned hexagonal grille with chrome surroundings, flanked by crystalline LED headlights. It also gets a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels, a functional roof rail and new wraparound LED taillights.

The cabin of the Kodiaq has also undergone certain changes. It now comes with a black and beige dual-tone theme. There is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system which has inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three zones automatic climate control system and 12-speaker Canton sound system, ventilated front seats with cooling and heating functionality, ambient lighting and an electrically operated panoramic sunroof. It also gets a two-spoke steering wheel.

In terms of storage, Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV comes with an illuminated and cooled glovebox at the front as standard. It also gets 270 litres of boot space with all seven seats up. The boot space can be expanded to 630 litres with the third row seats folded and up to 2005 litres of luggage space with the last two rows folded down.