Maruti Celerio to Mercedes S Class: Top 10 cars launched in India in 2021

5 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 12:55 PM IST

This is not a random pick. The list of 10 cars are based on the importance of the model for the Indian market vis-a-vis their manufacturers. From the most affordable EV to the most fuel-efficient car, the list includes the key launches ranging from Maruti Celerio to Mercedes S Class.

Hyundai Alcazar: Utility meets SUV aspirations

Hyundai Motor, India's second largest carmaker was mostly known for its hatchbacks and SUVs. More than 70 per cent of Hyundai's sales comes from these two categories. However, the Korean carmaker decided to venture into the three-row segment for the first time this year to capture what most carmakers considered as an empty space waiting to be exploited. 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, which promises to offer luxury and space with good drive dynamics, is aimed at customers looking to buy a utility car with SUV stance at a time when personal mobility saw a rise thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tata Punch: Honey, I blew the hatchback!

Around the festive season this year, Tata Motors launched the Punch SUV. While most consider it to be a sub-compact SUV, Punch is more of a micro SUV and has opened up a new category which will see more cars in the future. It is a compact SUV with offroading capability to cater to young customers who look for one car to carry out daily city commutes and the occasional adventures into the wild. Priced at ₹5.48 lakh (ex-showroom), Punch will soon have its first rival in Citroen C3 which is expected to be launched next year.

MG Astor: India's first 'Intelligent' car

Artificial Intelligence promises to be the next turf where carmakers are likely to battle out their supremacy in the Indian market. It is an aspect of carmaking which is already a trend globally. MG Motor decided to increase its stake with the introduction of the 2021 Astor SUV, loaded with such features. Astor is the country's first AI-powered vehicle and has a mile-long list of driver-assist and safety features. Among other carmakers, Mahindra introduced the XUV700 which is also loaded with similar features.

Mercedes S-Class: Luxury redefined

Luxury and Mercedes-Benz have always been synonymous. But 2021 S-Class has taken it to a different level. Considered as the best car of the world, Mercedes S -lass offers luxury in a package unseen previously. Ranging from a home theatre like setup, fully reclinable backseats, massage functionalities, hundreds of LED light colours dancing to the tunes played through 31-speaker 3D Burmester sound system - the new S-Class offers a first-class cabin experience at a relatively affordable price of just ₹1.57 crore )ex-showroom).

Hyundai i20 N Line: A taste of fast car in old package

Bored with the regular premium hacthbacks? How about spicing up life a little with hot hatchbacks? Inspired from its racing car DNA, Hyundai's N Line series models made India debut with the i20 N Line. At a starting price of ₹9.84 lakh (ex-showroom), Hyundai has ventured into a segment which never really took off in India. With a few tweaks, the regular i20 is now sportier than ever before and could be the right choice for customers looking for a sporty daily drive even through city traffic for that extra adrenaline rush.

Audi e-tron: Germans go all-in with EVs

Out of the nine cars Audi launched in India this year, five of them have been electric cars. It only shows how serious are the Germans with their EV plans for the country. Audi has drove in the entire family of its e-tron models currently available across the world for its Indian customers. The last two models - e-Tron GT and RS e-tron GT - offer a sportier drive and are considered among the fastest offering from the Germans.

Citroen C5: Another French saga begins

Last but not the least is the entry of a new carmaker in India. Citroen, one of leading French carmakers, made its debut in India with its C5 Aircross SUV. Citroen has bigger plans for India with more launches lined up for future. Most significant of these is the C3 SUV. Expected to launch some time next year, the Citroen C3 SUV will be one of the most affordable offering from the French to attract more customers in the country.

