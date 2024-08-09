Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Thar: 5 features five-door SUV gets the other doesn't

Mahindra Thar Roxx, the five-door version of the standard Thar SUV, is all set for India launch on Independence Day (August 15). This is the biggest launch from Mahindra this year and is also one of the most anticipated upcoming launches among all the cars hitting Indian shores by the end of 2024. Curiosity among enthusiasts is at its peak on what the Thar Roxx looks like, what it will offer in terms of features and engine and, most importantly, what will be its price. While the price tag will only be revealed in just seven days, we already know several details about the SUV. Here is a look at five features Thar Roxx will get which the five-door Thar SUV does not.

Mahindra will launch Thar Roxx, the five-door version of the Thar SUV, in India on August 15.The Thar Roxx will come with two rows of seating configur

Mahindra Thar Roxx features: Ventilated Seats

Mahindra has shared several teaser images and videos of the upcoming Thar Roxx ahead of its launch next week. They show the carmaker is keen to add more creature comforts to enhance the lifestyle vehicle quotient of the iconic rugged SUV meant to go off the beaten tracks. One such feature that particularly stood out in the teaser video is the perforated seats meant for ventilation. Ventilated seats have gained popularity in mass-market vehicles recently and are offered in cars across segments now. This will be a first in any SUV in Thar Roxx's segment.

Mahindra Thar Roxx features: Automatic climate control

The Thar Roxx will come with an automatic climate control system. The three-door Thar comes with manual climate control only. So, the person would need to adjust the fan speed as well as the temperature.

Watch: Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV: The future of off-road SUVs?

Mahindra Thar Roxx features: Harmon Kardon speakers

Mahindra is using the speaker system from Harmon Kardon for the Thar Roxx. It is the same unit that is doing duty on the recently launched XUV 3XO.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar's open bookings down by 29% in 2 months as Thar Roxx launch nears

Mahindra Thar Roxx features: Panoramic sunroof

The Thar Roxx will come with a panoramic sunroof which will let in a lot of light to the cabin. The 3-door Thar does not come with a panoramic sunroof and it does not even get an electric sunroof.

Mahindra Thar Roxx features: Bench seats at the rear

The three-door Thar comes with two individual seats at the rear whereas the Thar Roxx would get a proper bench seat just like we have seen on Scorpio N.

First Published Date: