Mahindra recalls XUV700 & Scorpio-N SUVs to replace bell housing

Mahindra and Mahindra has issued a silent recall for the XUV700 and Scorpio-N SUVs in its stable. According to recent reports, the company will inspect and replace the rubber bell inside bellow housing. The recall affects 12,566 units of the XUV700 and 6,618 units of the Scorpio-N models, which were manufactured between July 1 and November 11, 2022. Only the manual variants of the Mahindra XUV700 and Scorpio-N have been affected by the recall. HT Auto has reached out to Mahindra for an official statement and will update this piece as and when the company responds.

The reports suggest that the faulty component was a result of a quality control glitch at the vendor’s end. This faulty component may affect operational dimensional clearance of the rubber bellow found inside the clutch bell housing. Mahindra will proactively get in touch with the affected customers via its dealer network and will replace the faulty component, free of cost.

The Mahindra XUV700 arrived in the market in October 2021, while the Scorpio-N was launched in June this year. Both SUVs are powered by the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine and the 2.0-litre turbo petrol mStallion engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter. The Scorpio-N also comes with 4x4 on select variants while the XUV700 gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD).

Both the Mahindra XUV700 and Mahindra Scorpio-N are highly valued products for the automaker. The models command an extensive waiting period even months after their respective launches. While the top-variants of the XUV700 have a waiting period of about one year, select variants of the Scorpio-N will make you wait about two years. That said, the demand does not seem to be slowing down for either model.

