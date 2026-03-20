Mahindra delivers over 600 units of electric SUVs on first day of Navratri

Mahindra has announced that they delivered over 600 units of its electric SUVs on the first day of Navratri. This consists of XEV9e, BE6 and XEV9S. All three of them are based on an all-electric platform, so they are born electric vehicles. People in India prefer to take delivery on prosperous days such as Makar Sakranti, Navratri etc.

Mahindra's new manufacturing expansion plan

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced plans to invest $1.65 billion over the next ten years to expand its manufacturing presence in Maharashtra, reinforcing its focus on domestic production.

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A major part of this investment will go towards establishing the company’s largest integrated facility for both automobiles and tractors. According to Mahindra, the plant is scheduled to commence operations in 2028.

At full scale, the facility is expected to produce over 500,000 vehicles and 100,000 tractors annually, significantly enhancing the company’s overall manufacturing capacity.

Focus on EVs and localisation

Beyond assembling vehicles, the new plant will also support the production of powertrains and electric vehicles. Mahindra is also working towards building a strong local supplier base that will cater to the new facility as well as its existing operations.

This initiative is in line with the company’s broader strategy to increase localisation, lower reliance on global supply chains and strengthen its position in the electric vehicle space.

Buyback offer for 1st batch owners of BE 6 Batman Edition

Mahindra has addressed concerns raised by existing customers after rolling out a second batch of the ‘limited-run’ BE 6 Batman Edition. In response to the backlash, the company has introduced a buyback option for owners who are not satisfied with their purchase. The initial batch was launched in August 2025, while the second batch was unexpectedly released on March 6, 2026.

Buyback window and process

The buyback programme will remain open for 30 days starting March 18, 2026. Customers who wish to opt for it will need to get in touch with their respective dealerships to initiate the process and receive further details.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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