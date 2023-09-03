Honda Elevate SUV launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Honda Cars is all set to join the crowded compact SUV segment with the official launch of its Elevate SUV. The Japanese auto giant will announce the price of the Elevate SUV on Monday, September 4. The carmaker had opened the bookings of the SUV in July. One can book the Elevate SUV online for ₹5,000 or ₹21,000 at any Honda dealer outlet. The delivery of the SUV will start from Monday after the prices are announced.

Honda Elevate SUV has been specially designed as a global urban SUV, keeping the Indian market in mind. It will be available in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The carmaker will initially offer the SUV with seven single colour options. These include Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl. There will also be three dual-tone options available on the top-end variants - Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

In terms of design, the Elevate SUV comes with a boxy front profile. It has a large black radiator grille, LED headlights, integrated LED DRLs, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty 17-inch alloy wheels. The character lines at the sides, along with the black claddings, increase its visual appeal. The SUV also gets a massive 220 mm of ground clearance, which is the highest in the segment.

Watch: Honda Elevate SUV first drive review - Can it take on the might of the Koreans?

The cabin of the Elevate SUV is spacious yet simple. There is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is compatible with wireless smartphone connectivity. There is also a 7-inch HD colour TFT driver display. One also gets other features like automatic climate control among others. However, the SUV does not offer any sunroof, which can be a deal-breaker for some prospective buyers.

Under the hood, the Elevate SUV will come with a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, the same unit that also powers the Honda City sedan. The engine is capable of generating 119 bhp of maximum power and 145.1 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to either a six-speed manual gearbox and an advanced CVT gearbox. Honda says that the Elevate SUV has a mileage of 15.31 kmpl in manual variants while the CVT versions will offer 16.92 kmpl of mileage.

The Elevate SUV will be Honda's first foray into the compact SUV segment after a long gap. The compact SUV segment currently is one of the fiercely competitive space among all other segments. The Elevate will have its task cut out when it takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others. Expect Honda to price Elevate aggressively to undercut rivals. The prices could start from around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom). The price of the top-end variant could go up to ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).

