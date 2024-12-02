Honda Amaze to Kia Syros: Major confirmed car launches in December 2024

The year 2024 witnessed a wide range of exciting car launches in India, from different brands and across different segments. With the year concluding in a few weeks, the last month of the year will also see some exciting cars being launched in the country's passenger vehicle market.

Some of the carmakers have already announced the launch dates of their respective passenger vehicles. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at the passenger vehicles being launched in India in December 2024.