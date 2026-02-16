Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Ford Explores Us–china Joint Venture Idea

Ford explores US–China joint venture idea

By: Ryan Paul Massey
Updated on: 16 Feb 2026, 08:48 am
Follow us on:

  • Ford CEO discussed a possible US–China joint venture framework allowing Chinese carmakers to build in America under American control.

Ford at the Detroit Auto Show, where discussions around a potential US–China auto joint venture framework reportedly took place. (REUTERS)
Get Launch Updates on
Ford Mustang Mach E
Notify me

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley recently held informal discussions with senior officials in the Trump administration about a possible structure that could allow Chinese carmakers to manufacture vehicles in the United States.

Limited Time Deals on Popular cars

Volvo XC90
₹ 96.97 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero Neo
₹ 8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo XC60
₹ 68.1 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Volvo EX30
₹ 41 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now

According to people familiar with the matter, the idea involved Chinese companies entering the US through joint ventures in which an American automaker would hold a controlling stake. Profits and technology would be shared, but control would remain with the US partner. No decision has been taken.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 72.20 - 78.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 km
₹ 67.20 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon417 km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Kia EV6
BatteryCapacity Icon84 kWh Range Icon663 km
₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon661 km
₹ 59.89 - 67.89 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Also Read : Ontario’s Ford Rallies Auto Sector to Reject Carney’s China EV Deal

Reverse joint venture model

If implemented, the framework would mirror the system China once required of Western carmakers, where foreign firms had to partner with local companies to set up factories.

The topic reportedly came up when Farley met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and other officials during the Detroit Auto Show. This followed comments by President Donald Trump saying he would consider allowing Chinese automakers into the US if they built plants and created jobs locally.

Also Read : Ford Stresses Importance of Trade Pact Trump Doesn’t Care About

Growing Chinese presence

Chinese brands such as BYD Co. have expanded rapidly in Europe, Mexico and other markets with competitively priced electric vehicles. Their potential entry into the US, the world’s second-largest car market, would be a major development.

However, the idea faces resistance. General Motors Co. has reportedly opposed allowing Chinese carmakers into the market, citing concerns over competition and supply chains.

Also Read : Ford Worker Who Heckled Trump Draws the Support of Auto Union

Ford confirmed discussions took place but did not share details. For now, the joint-venture idea remains only an informal discussion. There is no confirmed policy change, formal proposal, or approved plan allowing Chinese automakers to manufacture vehicles in the United States under such a structure. The idea was discussed as a potential framework.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2026, 08:48 am IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS