2026 Ford Mustang FX Pack brings back classic 80s flair with modern performance

Ford is going retro with the 2026 Mustang with the FX Package that embraces the design ethos of the 1980s. With this new package, the classic pony car receives a retro revamp suited for contemporary lovers who demand vintage flair with current capabilities. Taking visual cues from the third-generation "Fox Body" Mustang generation, the FX Pack is not merely a cosmetic refresh—it's a celebration of Mustang's boisterous and vibrant heritage.

The FX Package brings back a bold 80s spirit, beginning with a new exterior color: Adriatic Blue Metallic. This teal-tinted color establishes the basis for a high-contrast appearance that's reinforced by bold white accents.

2026 Ford Mustang FX Package: Design

Two special wheels are available to select from: both 19-inch models in Oxford White finish. One is a revamped five-spoke variant, while the other, included with the Performance Pack, has a classic, almost nostalgic style that would feel at home on a vintage Fox Body Mustang. Other retro flourishes include white surrounds on the “5.0" and “GT" emblems, and a contrasting white treatment on the grille “nostrils" for Performance Pack models. Even the taillights are finished in white, standing out dramatically against the deep Adriatic Blue body.

2026 Ford Mustang FX Package: Features

On the inside the vintage theme carries over with decor meant to recall the 1980s without looking old. Seats feature high-contrast black-and-white perforated leather inserts that take a clever cue from the plaid designs found on older Mustangs—delivering a retro visual flourish with a contemporary edge. These inserts are available on both the standard seats and the sportier Recaro options.

The cabin is also detailed with City Silver and Adriatic Blue stitching that runs across the dashboard, door panels, seats, and steering wheel. Adding to the exclusivity is an FX-specific "Mustang GT" badge on the dashboard—designed using a custom typeface inspired by classic 80s branding.

New seatbelt colors provide a splash of personalization throughout the Mustang model range, with International Orange, Prime Blue, and Black with red stripe added to the color palette. Ford also brings back Orange Fury Metallic Tricoat, a bright retro color used previously in 2019.

2026 Ford Mustang FX Package: Specs

The FX Package is only offered on the 2026 Mustang GT Premium trim. Buyers have a choice of coupe or convertible body styles, manual or automatic transmissions, and Performance Pack inclusion or exclusion.Regardless of configuration, the FX Pack ensures a distinct aesthetic, inside and out.

White taillights introduced with this package won’t be exclusive either—they’ll also be sold separately through the Ford Performance Parts catalog, enabling current seventh-gen Mustang owners to tap into the retro appeal.

