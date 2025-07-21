HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Ford Bronco New Energy Ev Unveiled Globally. Will This Electric Suv Come To India?

Ford Bronco New Energy EV unveiled globally. Will this electric SUV come to India?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2025, 10:57 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The all-electric variant of the Bronco New Energy will come with dual motors—one at each axle. The front motor produces 177 bhp, while the rear offers 275 bhp, resulting in a combined output of 311hp. The SUV draws power from a 105.4kWh LFP blade battery, sourced from BYD.

Ford Bronco Electric
The all-electric variant of the Bronco New Energy will come with dual motors—one at each axle.
Ford Bronco Electric
The all-electric variant of the Bronco New Energy will come with dual motors—one at each axle.
Get Launch Updates on
Ford Mustang Mach E arrow icon
Notify me

Ford is preparing to bring the Bronco badge into the electric era. The new Ford Bronco New Energy, a freshly created SUV that was co-developed with Jiangling Motors in China, will soon launch with both fully electric and extended-range hybrid versions. While rooted in the familiar styling of the Bronco family, this model introduces a new direction for the off-road-focused SUV.

Built on familiar DNA, But bigger

Although the Bronco New Energy borrows design cues from the petrol-powered Bronco and Bronco Sport, this is a brand-new vehicle underneath. Based on data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), it stretches 5,025mm in length, with a 2,950mm wheelbase—a match for the full-size Bronco.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Ford Mustang Mach E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ford Mustang Mach E
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Cla Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85 kWh Range Icon792 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 72.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon548 km
₹ 70 - 80 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

However, it's slightly bulkier overall and tips the scales at 2,630kg, making it one of the heaviest vehicles in its class. In terms of dimensions, it’s closely aligned with EVs like the Kia EV9.

Also Read : Ford’s new patent brings stick shift to electric vehicles, but with a twist

Electric powertrain with extended range

The all-electric variant of the Bronco New Energy will come with dual motors—one at each axle. The front motor produces 177 bhp, while the rear offers 275 bhp, resulting in a combined output of 311hp. The SUV promises a top speed of 170 kmph and draws power from a 105.4kWh LFP blade battery, sourced from BYD. On paper, it claims an impressive range of 650km under the CLTC test cycle. Adding to its tech credentials is a lidar sensor positioned above the windshield, which strongly hints at a more advanced ADAS suite.

Hybrid version for extended flexibility

In addition to the EV, Ford will also offer a plug-in hybrid version using EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) tech. This is something that Maruti Suzuki is also working on. The Ford setup uses the same 177hp front motor but pairs it with a 245hp rear motor, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that acts only as a range extender—it doesn’t drive the wheels.

Also Read : 2026 Ford Mustang FX Pack brings back classic 80s flair with modern performance

The hybrid variant includes a 43.7kWh battery, capable of covering 220km on electric power alone, while the total driving range, when combined with the petrol generator, reaches 1,220km. This version weighs slightly less at 2,510kg.

Will it come to India?

For now, the Bronco New Energy is China-bound, but a wider rollout hasn’t been ruled out. While Ford exited the Indian market, speculation continues about its return—possibly with the next-gen Everest.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2025, 10:57 am IST
TAGS: ford ford bronco electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.