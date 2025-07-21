Ford Bronco New Energy EV unveiled globally. Will this electric SUV come to India?

Ford is preparing to bring the Bronco badge into the electric era. The new Ford Bronco New Energy, a freshly created SUV that was co-developed with Jiangling Motors in China, will soon launch with both fully electric and extended-range hybrid versions. While rooted in the familiar styling of the Bronco family, this model introduces a new direction for the off-road-focused SUV.

Built on familiar DNA, But bigger

Although the Bronco New Energy borrows design cues from the petrol-powered Bronco and Bronco Sport, this is a brand-new vehicle underneath. Based on data from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), it stretches 5,025mm in length, with a 2,950mm wheelbase—a match for the full-size Bronco.

However, it's slightly bulkier overall and tips the scales at 2,630kg, making it one of the heaviest vehicles in its class. In terms of dimensions, it’s closely aligned with EVs like the Kia EV9.

Electric powertrain with extended range

The all-electric variant of the Bronco New Energy will come with dual motors—one at each axle. The front motor produces 177 bhp, while the rear offers 275 bhp, resulting in a combined output of 311hp. The SUV promises a top speed of 170 kmph and draws power from a 105.4kWh LFP blade battery, sourced from BYD. On paper, it claims an impressive range of 650km under the CLTC test cycle. Adding to its tech credentials is a lidar sensor positioned above the windshield, which strongly hints at a more advanced ADAS suite.

Hybrid version for extended flexibility

In addition to the EV, Ford will also offer a plug-in hybrid version using EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle) tech. This is something that Maruti Suzuki is also working on. The Ford setup uses the same 177hp front motor but pairs it with a 245hp rear motor, and a 1.5-litre petrol engine that acts only as a range extender—it doesn’t drive the wheels.

The hybrid variant includes a 43.7kWh battery, capable of covering 220km on electric power alone, while the total driving range, when combined with the petrol generator, reaches 1,220km. This version weighs slightly less at 2,510kg.

Will it come to India?

For now, the Bronco New Energy is China-bound, but a wider rollout hasn’t been ruled out. While Ford exited the Indian market, speculation continues about its return—possibly with the next-gen Everest.

