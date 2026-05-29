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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 5 Executive Sedans I Would Buy If I Was Upgrading From The Maruti Suzuki Dzire

5 executive sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire

By: Saptak Bardhan
Updated on: 29 May 2026, 18:11 pm
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Upgrading from the compact Maruti Suzuki Dzire to executive sedans like the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, or Toyota Camry offers superior cabin space and boot capacity

5 executive sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has been one of the best-selling cars in India lately. However, owing to its sub-4m frame, it might get difficult to accommodate people and luggage especially if travelling is a priority. Executive midsize sedans are a great alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, offering more legroom, more cabin space as well as boot space. Here are 5 executive sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

1 Skoda Slavia
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
18.73-20.32 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Skoda Slavia is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Skoda Slavia has a starting ex-showroom price of 9.99 lakh.

2 Honda City
Engine
1,498 cc
Mileage
17.77-27.26 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Honda City is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine producing approximately 119 bhp and 145 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L naturally aspirated four-cylinder i-VTEC engine working in tandem with electric motors producing 124.48 bhp and 253 Nm of torque. The former is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with an e-CVT transmission. Additionally, the Honda City is priced at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

3 Volkswagen Virtus
Engine
999 cc
Mileage
18.70 - 19.62 kmpl
Transmission
Automatic
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The Volkswagen Virtus, much like the Skoda Slavia, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine and a 1.5L four-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine, producing 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque, and 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, respectively. The former is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission, while the latter is paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The Volkswagen Virtus has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.49 lakh.

4 Hyundai Verna
Engine
1,482 cc
Mileage
20 kmpl
Transmission
Manual
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The Hyundai Verna is powered by two different engine options: a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine producing 113.18 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, and 157.57 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, respectively. The former was paired with a six-speed manual transmission or an IVT automatic transmission, whereas the latter was paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic (7DCT) transmission. The Hyundai Verna has a starting ex-showroom price of 10.98 lakh.

5 Toyota Camry
Engine
2,487 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Mileage
25.49 kmpl
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The flagship sedan from Toyota’s portfolio, the Camry is powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder Dynamic Force Engine working in tandem with a strong hybrid electric motor setup, producing a combined output of 226.63 bhp and 221 Nm of peak torque, paired with an e-CVT automatic transmission. It is the flagship sedan from the Japanese automaker and is priced at 47.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 29 May 2026, 18:11 pm IST
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