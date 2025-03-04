Launch Date: 4 Mar 2025
Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc
XC90: 1969.0 cc
Category Average: 327.55 bhp
XC90: 247.0 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Max Speed
|180 kmph
Volvo XC90
₹1.01 Cr*
₹95.8 Lakhs*
₹1.03 Cr*
₹97.8 Lakhs*
₹96.2 Lakhs*
₹88.66 Lakhs*
₹1.1 Cr*
Airbags
7
Airbags
10
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Power
300 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
486 bhp
Power
282 bhp
Power
355 bhp
Power
335 bhp
Power
416 bhp
Torque
420 Nm
Torque
460 Nm
Torque
600 Nm
Torque
650 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Length
4953 mm
Length
4890 mm
Length
4461 mm
Length
4922 mm
Length
4754 mm
Length
5072 mm
Length
4792 mm
Height
1771 mm
Height
1695 mm
Height
1410 mm
Height
1745 mm
Height
1620 mm
Height
1705 mm
Height
1603 mm
Width
1931 mm
Width
1920 mm
Width
1854 mm
Width
2004 mm
Width
1927 mm
Width
1970 mm
Width
1920 mm
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Turning Radius
5.85 metres
Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Turning Radius
6.05 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6.2 metres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
Coupe
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
