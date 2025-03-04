XC90PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Volvo XC90 Front Left Side
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

VOLVO XC90

Launch Date: 4 Mar 2025

₹1.03 Cr**Ex-showroom price
XC90 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

XC90: 1969.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 327.55 bhp

XC90: 247.0 bhp

About Volvo XC90

Latest Update

  • 2025 Volvo XC90 launched in India, priced at ₹1.03 crore
  • 2025 Volvo XC90 set for launch today: Price expectation

    • Volvo XC90 Price:

    Volvo XC90 is priced at Rs. 1.03 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi).     ...Read More
    Volvo XC90 Variants
    Volvo XC90 price starts at ₹ 1.03 Cr .
    1 Variant Available
    B5 AWD₹1.03 Cr*
    1969 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Cruise Control: Adaptive
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panaromic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Volvo XC90 Images

    19 images
    Volvo XC90 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    Engine1969 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Max Speed180 kmph
    Volvo XC90 comparison with similar cars

    Volvo XC90
    Lexus RX
    BMW M2
    BMW X5
    BMW X4
    Audi Q7
    Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
    ₹1.01 Cr*
    ₹95.8 Lakhs*
    ₹1.03 Cr*
    ₹97.8 Lakhs*
    ₹96.2 Lakhs*
    ₹88.66 Lakhs*
    ₹1.1 Cr*
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    10
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    8
    Airbags
    7
    Power
    300 bhp
    Power
    268 bhp
    Power
    486 bhp
    Power
    282 bhp
    Power
    355 bhp
    Power
    335 bhp
    Power
    416 bhp
    Torque
    420 Nm
    Torque
    460 Nm
    Torque
    600 Nm
    Torque
    650 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Torque
    500 Nm
    Length
    4953 mm
    Length
    4890 mm
    Length
    4461 mm
    Length
    4922 mm
    Length
    4754 mm
    Length
    5072 mm
    Length
    4792 mm
    Height
    1771 mm
    Height
    1695 mm
    Height
    1410 mm
    Height
    1745 mm
    Height
    1620 mm
    Height
    1705 mm
    Height
    1603 mm
    Width
    1931 mm
    Width
    1920 mm
    Width
    1854 mm
    Width
    2004 mm
    Width
    1927 mm
    Width
    1970 mm
    Width
    1920 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.5 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.85 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    6.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    6.2 metres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    Coupe
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Volvo Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Scandia Volvocars
    B1/G3, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 9818864690
    Viking Motors
    71/4, Najafgarh Road, Motinagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8527394189
    Popular Volvo Cars

    Volvo XC90 EMI

    EMI ₹183066.57/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
