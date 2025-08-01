Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs. 71.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Volvo XC60 is available in 1 variant - B5 Ultimate.
Volvo XC60 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1969 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Volvo XC60 rivals are Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60 Facelift, Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz GLB.
Volvo XC60 offers a 5 Seater configuration.
Category Average: 1969.0 cc
XC60: 1969.0 cc
Category Average: 230.55 bhp
XC60: 247.0 bhp
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|360 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|1969 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Volvo XC60
₹69.9 Lakhs*
₹66.99 Lakhs*
₹76.8 Lakhs*
₹67.65 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹64.8 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹67.5 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹75.8 Lakhs*
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
250 bhp
Power
261 bhp
Power
194 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
247 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
194 bhp
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
440 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
365 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Length
4708 mm
Length
4682 mm
Length
4716 mm
Length
4867 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4646 mm
Length
4597 mm
Length
4914 mm
Length
4747 mm
Length
4708 mm
Height
1653 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1640 mm
Height
1864 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1706 mm
Height
1727 mm
Height
1792 mm
Height
1664 mm
Height
1676 mm
Width
1902 mm
Width
1893 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1931 mm
Width
1996 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
2069 mm
Width
1979 mm
Width
2071 mm
Width
1891 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
|Currently viewing
|XC60 vs Q5
|XC60 vs GLC
|XC60 vs Wrangler
|XC60 vs Range Rover Evoque
|XC60 vs GLB
|XC60 vs Discovery Sport
|XC60 vs Grand Cherokee
|XC60 vs F-Pace
|XC60 vs X3
Popular Volvo Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
The Volvo XC60 comes in a single variant which is the B5 Ultimate providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
Volvo XC60 is a 5 Seater SUV.
The Volvo XC60 comes in petrol variant .
The Volvo XC60 comes with 1969 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025