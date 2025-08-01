Volvo XC60 Price:

Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs. 71.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Volvo XC60?

The Volvo XC60 is available in 1 variant - B5 Ultimate.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1969 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 rivals are Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60 Facelift, Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz GLB.

What is the Seating Capacity of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 offers a 5 Seater configuration.