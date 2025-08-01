XC60PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Volvo XC60 Front Right Side
VOLVO XC60

₹71.9 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Volvo XC60 Price:

Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs. 71.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for Volvo XC60?

The Volvo XC60 is available in 1 variant - B5 Ultimate.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1969 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 rivals are Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Volvo XC60 Facelift, Jeep Wrangler, Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, Mercedes-Benz GLB.

What is the Seating Capacity of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 offers a 5 Seater configuration.

XC60 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1969.0 cc

XC60: 1969.0 cc

Power

Category Average: 230.55 bhp

XC60: 247.0 bhp

Volvo XC60 Alternatives

Audi Q5

66.99 - 73.79 Lakhs
XC60vsQ5

Mercedes-Benz GLC

76.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
XC60vsGLC
UPCOMING

Volvo XC60 Facelift

72.5 - 74 Lakhs
Jeep Wrangler

67.65 - 73.16 Lakhs
XC60vsWrangler

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

67.9 - 69.5 Lakhs
XC60vsRange Rover Evoque

Mercedes-Benz GLB

64.8 - 71.8 Lakhs
XC60vsGLB

Volvo XC60 Variants

Volvo XC60 price starts at ₹ 71.9 Lakhs.
1 Variant Available
XC60 B5 Ultimate₹71.9 Lakhs*
1969 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Volvo XC60 Images

15 images
Volvo XC60 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque360 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1969 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Volvo XC60 comparison with similar cars

Volvo XC60
Audi Q5
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Jeep Wrangler
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jaguar F-Pace
BMW X3
₹69.9 Lakhs*
₹66.99 Lakhs*
₹76.8 Lakhs*
₹67.65 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹64.8 Lakhs*
₹67.9 Lakhs*
₹67.5 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹75.8 Lakhs*
Airbags
6
Airbags
8
Airbags
7
Airbags
4
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
8
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Power
250 bhp
Power
261 bhp
Power
194 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
247 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
268 bhp
Power
201 bhp
Power
194 bhp
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
440 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
365 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
430 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Length
4708 mm
Length
4682 mm
Length
4716 mm
Length
4867 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4646 mm
Length
4597 mm
Length
4914 mm
Length
4747 mm
Length
4708 mm
Height
1653 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1640 mm
Height
1864 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1706 mm
Height
1727 mm
Height
1792 mm
Height
1664 mm
Height
1676 mm
Width
1902 mm
Width
1893 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1931 mm
Width
1996 mm
Width
1850 mm
Width
2069 mm
Width
1979 mm
Width
2071 mm
Width
1891 mm
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Volvo Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Scandia Volvocars
B1/G3, Mathura Road, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9818864690
Viking Motors
71/4, Najafgarh Road, Motinagar, Shivaji Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
+91 - 8527394189
Popular Volvo Cars

Volvo XC60 EMI

Select Variant:
B5 Ultimate
180 Kmph | 863 Km
₹ 69.9 Lakhs*
B5 Ultimate
180 Kmph | 863 Km
₹69.9 Lakhs*
EMI ₹124993.71/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Volvo XC60 FAQs

Which is the top variant of Volvo XC60?

The Volvo XC60 comes in a single variant which is the B5 Ultimate providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.

What is the seating capacity of Volvo XC60?

Volvo XC60 is a 5 Seater SUV.

What are the fuel options available for Volvo XC60?

The Volvo XC60 comes in petrol variant .

What are the key specifications of the Volvo XC60?

The Volvo XC60 comes with 1969 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 1 variant, it caters to diverse preferences.

