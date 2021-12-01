Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Chamba starts from Rs. 47.58 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 51.87 Lakhs in Chamba. The lowest price Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Chamba starts from Rs. 47.58 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 51.87 Lakhs in Chamba. The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender. Visit your nearest Toyota Fortuner Legender dealers and showrooms in Chamba for best offers. Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price breakup in Chamba includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Chamba, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Chamba and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Chamba. Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 47.58 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 51.87 Lakhs