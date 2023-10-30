What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Nrg in Panipat? The Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT is priced on the road at Rs 8,06,736 in Panipat.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Panipat? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Panipat is Rs 59,890.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago Nrg in Panipat? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago Nrg 1.2L Petrol AMT in Panipat is Rs 36,946.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago Nrg in Panipat? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Tata Tiago Nrg base variant in Panipat: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,09,400, RTO - Rs. 59,890, Insurance - Rs. 36,946, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Tata Tiago Nrg in Panipat is Rs. 8,06,736.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago Nrg? Tata Tiago Nrg's on-road price in Panipat starts at Rs. 8,06,736 and rises to Rs. 8,06,736. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.