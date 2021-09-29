Tata Tiago NRG touches down in Nepal. The pricing may surprise you

Tiago NRG is offered in four exterior colour options - Forest Green, Fire Red, Snow White and Cloudy Grey. It also gets several features and the list includes push start button, rear parking camera and auto fold ORVM. The cabin is done in an all-black colour theme.

Powering the Tiago NRG is a 1.2-litre revotron engine and it can be bought with both manual as well as automatic transmission options. The car is now available for test drives in Nepal and has also been put up on display.