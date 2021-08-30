Tata Motors launches its flagship Safari SUV in Nepal. Check out price here

Tata Motors, in collaboration with Sipradi Trading, has launched Safari SUV in the Himalayan country Nepal at starting price of NPR 81.99 lakh (roughly converted to ₹50 lakh). The vehicle that was launched in India earlier this year, comes in six- and seven-seat layouts.



Tata Safari SUV will be made available in Nepal in a total of nine trims starting from the XE variant and going up to the XZA+ variant. The automaker has also made available the higher-spec ‘Adventure Persona’ trim of the Safari SUV in the country. The SUV has currently been put on display and is being made available for test drives through the dealer network of Sipradi Trading.



Tata Safari is based on the automaker's Impact 2.0 design language and the OMEGARC architecture, derived from the D8 platform from Land Rover. It comes with a mile-long list of features such as advanced ESP with 14 functionalities and Boss Mode providing enhanced ride comfort.



The SUV gets a 2741 mm wheelbase and a panoramic sunroof. On the inside, it features signature Oyster White theme with Ashwood finish dashboard. An 8.8-inch floating island infotainment system completes the premium interior package offered inside the SUV.

Tata Safari is being offered in Nepal in various colour options including Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White along with the signature Royal Blue. (Image: HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

The ‘Adventure Persona’ trim comes equipped with R18 black tinted charcoal grey machined alloy wheels and a Safari mascot placed on its bonnet. It features all-piano black finish in its grille, roof rails insert and outer door handles along with. On the inside, it gets earthy brown interiors, dark chrome accents on air vents, knob, switches, inner door handle and instrument cluster. The steering wheel, grab handles, floor console frame and IP mid pad finisher feature a piano black colour.



Tata Safari is being offered in Nepal in various colour options including Tropical Mist, Daytona Grey and Orcus White along with the signature Royal Blue. It sources power from a 2.0 litre Turbocharged Kyrotec engine that is rated to deliver an output of 170 PS and 350 Nm of peak torque.



After achieving a production milestone of 10,000 units of Safari in India in a span of less than six months since launch, Tata Motors aims to replicate the success of the SUV in the Nepalese market as well. “Wishing for a similar love and adulation for the New Safari from our Nepal customers and brand enthusiasts," said Mayank Baldi - Head PVIB, Tata Motors.