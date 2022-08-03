HT Auto
Tata Tiago NRG XT variant launched at 6.42 lakh. Here's what's special

Tata Tiago NRG is longer and has a better ground clearance than Tiago. The new XT variant on Tata Tiago gets several cosmetic highlights. 
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM
A look at the new XT variant on the Tata Tiago NRG.
Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of the XT variant on the Tiago NRG as part of the model's one-year anniversary celebration in the country. Tata Tiago NRG XT variant has been introduced at 6.42 lakh (ex showroom) and is promising to further intensify the model's focus on a younger car-buying audience.

Tiago NRG in its new XT variant features 14-inch hyperstyle wheels, a 3.5-inch infotainment system that's powered by Harman, steering-mounted controls, height adjustable driver seat and front fog lamps, among other highlights. Additionally, the XT variant of the ‘regular’ Tiago has also been updated with enhanced highlights like 14-inch hyperstyle wheels, height adjustable driver seat and rear parcel shelf.

But it is the Tiago NRG that is still more likely to grab attention and it continues to also underline its youthful and rugged character courtesy side claddings, black roof with rails, charcoal black interior colour scheme and a ground clearance of 181 mm. It is 37 mm longer than Tiago and gets the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine which puts out 84 bhp and offers 113 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual as well as a five-speed AMT.

Tiago NRG was introduced last year as a more dynamic version of the Tiago model and one that would connect better with first-time car buyers and a younger audience. “The Tiago NRG has been captivating the imaginations of our customers since its launch and has become a preferred hatchback that offers tough terrain performance for the go-getters and those who live life on the edge," said Rajan Amba, Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Customer Care at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited. “Kick starting the festive season, we are elated to introduce our customers to the Tiago XT NRG. Priced attractively, this variant is well-packaged, and aims at enhancing the drive experience. We are confident that the addition of this feature rich XT variant will further strengthen the NRG and the overall Tiago portfolio, propelling their sales performance ahead."

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Tiago Tiago NRG Tata Tiago Tata Motors
