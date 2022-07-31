HT Auto
Tata Motors to launch XT variant of Tiago NRG soon, mechanically to be same

Tiago NRG is a more rugged version of the Tiago. It comes with a host of cosmetic changes to the exterior.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2022, 12:48 PM
The ground clearance of the Tiago NRG is 11 mm more than the Tiago. 
Tata Motors has teased a new variant of the Tiago NRG. It is expected that the new variant will be the XT variant. As of now, the Tiago NRG is only offered with the top-spec XZ. The upcoming XT variant of Tiago NRG will be more affordable than the top-spec variant and will sit below it. We are expecting Tata Motors to launch the Tiago NRG in the coming weeks.

The NRG version of the Tiago gets only cosmetic changes. The additional body cladding does give a rugged stance to the Tiago NRG. When compared, the Tiago NRG is 37 mm longer than the regular Tiago. There are no changes to the underpinnings, the additional length comes from the added body cladding in the front and back.

(Also read | Tata Motors sold 9,300 electric cars in Q2, expects record year in EV sales )

Tata Motors released a new teaser video, teasing the XT variant of Tiago NRG. Courtesy of Tata Motors.
For that rugged stance, Tata Motors also increased the ground clearance of the NRG over the regular Tiago. It now has a ground clearance of 181 mm whereas the Tiago has a ground clearance of 170 mm. The additional 11 mm of ground clearance helps the hatchback in tackling bad roads better.

The details of the Tiago NRG XT are not yet out but it is expected that it may get some of the features as same as the Tiago XT. However, the new variant will continue to come with similar cosmetic touches as the top-spec NRG. Apart from body cladding and ground clearance, the Tiago NRG also gets roof rails.

(Also read | Tata Motors loss widens to 4,951 crore in June quarter as JLR sales dip

There will be no mechanical changes to the upcoming variant. The NRG gets the same 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated, three-cylinder petrol engine. It produces 84 bhp of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. As of now, we do not know whether the upcoming XT variant will be offered with the AMT gearbox or not. The Tiago NRG starts at 6.82 lakhs (ex-showroom). It is expected that the XT variant might be priced less than this.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Tiago Tata Tiago NRG Tiago NRG Tiago
