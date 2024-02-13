Tata Tiago on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 5.81 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago top variant goes up to Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Margao. The lowest price model is Tata Tiago on road price in Margao starts from Rs. 5.81 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago top variant goes up to Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Margao. The lowest price model is Tata Tiago XE and the most priced model is Tata Tiago XT. Visit your nearest Tata Tiago dealers and showrooms in Margao for best offers. Tata Tiago on road price breakup in Margao includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Tata Tiago is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs in Margao, Maruti Suzuki Baleno which starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Margao and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Margao. Variants On-Road Price Tata Tiago XE ₹ 5.81 Lakhs Tata Tiago XT (O) ₹ 6.39 Lakhs Tata Tiago XT ₹ 6.61 Lakhs