The lowest price model is
Tata Safari on road price in Dewas starts from Rs. 19.18 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Safari top variant goes up to Rs. 21.49 Lakhs in Dewas.
The lowest price model is Tata Safari Smart and the most priced model is Tata Safari Pure (O).
Visit your nearest
Tata Safari dealers and showrooms in Dewas for best offers.
Tata Safari on road price breakup in Dewas includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Safari is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Dewas, Tata Harrier which starts at Rs. 15.49 Lakhs in Dewas and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Dewas.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Safari Smart ₹ 19.18 Lakhs Tata Safari Smart (O) ₹ 19.76 Lakhs Tata Safari Pure ₹ 20.92 Lakhs Tata Safari Pure (O) ₹ 21.49 Lakhs
